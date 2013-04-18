* More than 100 people injured in disaster
* Fatalities confirmed, but number undetermined
* Toxic fumes force evacuation of half of town
* No word on cause, U.S. Congressman doubts foul play
By Regina Dennis
WEST, Texas, April 18 A deadly explosion and
fire tore through a fertilizer plant in a small Texas town late
on Wednesday, injuring more than 100 people, leveling dozens of
homes and spewing toxic fumes that forced evacuations of half
the community, authorities said.
They said an undetermined number of people had been killed,
and that the death toll was expected to rise as search teams
combed through the rubble of the West Fertilizer Co. plant and
surrounding homes.
"We do have confirmed fatalities," Texas Public Safety
Department spokesman D.L. Wilson told a news conference early on
Thursday, about four hours after the explosion. "The number is
not current yet. It could go up by the minute. We're in there
searching the area right now and making sure that it's safe."
Officials said flames that continued to smolder inside the
plant posed two threats - the possibility of setting off an
explosion of a second fertilizer tank and the emission of
hazardous fumes into the surrounding community.
Wilson said about half the town, an area encompassing eight
to 10 blocks, had been evacuated and that "we might even have to
evacuate on the other side of town" if winds shift overnight as
expected.
The blast, apparently preceded by a fire at the plant, was
reported at about 8 p.m. CDT (0100 GMT on Thursday) in West, a
town of some 2,700 people about 80 miles (130 km) south of
Dallas and 20 miles (32 km) north of Waco.
West Mayor Tommy Muska told Reuters that five or six
volunteer firefighters who were among the first on the scene in
the blast zone were unaccounted for.
CNN reported that at least two people had been killed, but
that figure could not be independently confirmed.
"It's a lot of devastation. I've never seen anything like
this," McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. "It looks
like a war zone with all the debris."
CAUSE A MYSTERY
Wilson said 50 to 75 homes were damaged by the explosion and
a fire that followed, and that a nearby 50-unit apartment
complex had been reduced to "a skeleton standing up." Muska put
the number of destroyed homes at between 60 and 80.
Wilson said 133 people had been evacuated from a damaged
nursing home, but it was not immediately clear how many
residents of the facility were hurt.
He estimated that overall more than 100 people had been
injured in the disaster.
There was no immediate official word on what sparked the
explosion as emergency personnel assisted victims and doused the
flames. U.S. Representative Bill Flores, whose district includes
West, said he doubted any foul play was involved.
"I would not expect sabotage by any stretch of the
imagination," he told CNN.
The air in town remained thick with smoke hours after the
explosion, and the area around the blast site was littered with
shards of wood, bricks and glass.
A Texas public safety dispatcher in Waco told Reuters the
explosion followed a fire that erupted at the plant. Video
footage showed a large fire burning at the scene before
exploding into a fireball.
The blast produced ground motion equivalent to that of a
magnitude 2.1 earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological
Survey.
A Reuters reporter observed that a nearby middle school and
several homes were severely burned. Dallas television station
WFAA reported from helicopters that a roughly three-block area
of West appeared to have been flattened.
BURNS, BROKEN BONES
Jason Shelton, 33, a father-of-two who lives less than a
mile (1.6 km) from the plant, said he heard fire trucks heading
toward the facility five minutes before the explosion, and felt
the concussion from the blast as he stood on his front porch.
"My windows started rattling and my kids screaming," Shelton
told Reuters. "The screen door hit me in the forehead ... and
all the screens blew off my windows."
Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center in Waco reported treating
66 patients, including children, for injuries including
lacerations, burns and broken bones.
"We are seeing a lot of lacerations and orthopedic-type
injuries ... things you would expect in an explosion," said
David Argueta, vice president of hospital operations.
He said nine people suffering burns had been transferred to
the Parkland Hospital in Dallas. A third hospital, Providence
Health Center, reported receiving more than 30 patients from the
disaster.
Governor Rick Perry issued a statement saying his office had
"mobilized state resources to help local authorities" deal with
the incident.
A White House official said the Obama administration was
aware of the situation and monitoring local and state response
through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The explosion came two days before the 20th anniversary of a
fire in nearby Waco that engulfed a compound inhabited by David
Koresh and his followers in the Branch Davidian sect, ending a
siege by federal agents.
About 82 members of the sect and four federal agents died at
Waco.
(Additional reporting by Steve Gorman, Tim Gaynor, David Bailey
and Marcie Richter; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Pravin Char)