By Carey Gillam and Corrie MacLaggan
| WEST, Texas, April 19
Investigators searched for
clues on Friday to the cause of an explosion and inferno after
an apparent industrial accident at a Texas fertilizer plant
flattened sections of a small town and killed at least 12
people.
Authorities said there was no indication of foul play in the
blast at West Fertilizer Co, which they said had not been
inspected since 2006, was storing potentially combustible
ammonium nitrate and was located in a residential area.
A Texas state official said Friday that 12 people died in
the blast and approximately two hundred were injured. Earlier,
the town's mayor said 14 had died.
The deaths included paramedics and volunteer firefighters
who rushed to the plant to put out an initial fire and likely
were engulfed by the ensuing blast, which was so forceful it
registered as a magnitude 2.1 earthquake.
It left a devastated landscape, reducing a 50-unit apartment
complex to what one local official called "a skeleton standing
up," destroying 60 to 80 houses and heavily damaging a nursing
home and schools.
Everywhere in this town of 2,700 known for its Czech
heritage, shocked residents mourned the loss of family and
friends.
Brian Uptmor, 37 said his brother disappeared after he went
toward the fire on Wednesday night to try to save some horses at
a pasture near the plant.
William "Buck" Uptmor, 44, has not been found among the
estimated 160 injured at area hospitals, he has not answered his
cell phone and his truck has not moved from where he left it.
"He is dead. We don't know where his body is," said Uptmor,
a former firefighter. "It'll probably hit me at the funeral."
Residents gathered at the Out West Bar and Grill in downtown
West on Thursday night, where some of the first responders who
died in the blast used to drink beer with them.
"Everyone's still shocked," said 48-year-old Kenny Chudej,
who listed the names of several people he said he knew had died
in the explosion. "We lost a lot of good friends. I don't think
it has hit home yet. Having a drink or two helps level it out."
West Mayor Tommy Muska earlier had said that among the known
dead were four paramedics. Five volunteer firefighters are
listed as missing and feared dead, he said.
DANGEROUS MATERIALS
West Fertilizer Co is a retail facility that blends
fertilizer and sells anhydrous ammonia and other chemical
products to local farmers. It stored 270 tons of "extremely
hazardous" ammonium nitrate, according to a report filed by the
company with the state government.
Anhydrous ammonia is used by farmers as fertilizer to boost
soil nitrogen levels and improve crop production.
The West plant is one of thousands of sites across rural
America that store and sell hazardous materials such as
chemicals and fertilizer for agricultural use, many within close
range of residences and schools. The company is privately owned
and has fewer than 10 employees.
The plant had not been inspected by state officials since
2006, when a complaint of an ammonia smell was resolved, said
Zak Covar, executive director of the Texas Commission on
Environmental Quality. State inspections are done only when
there is a complaint, Covar said.
The federal Environmental Protection Agency fined the firm
$2,300 in 2006 for failing to implement a risk management plan.
The plant's owner could not be reached for comment.
While authorities stressed it was still to early to
speculate on the precise cause of the blast, a forensic sciences
expert said investigators probably would consider at least two
scenarios.
John Goodpaster, assistant professor and director of
forensic sciences at Indiana University Purdue University
Indianapolis, said anhydrous ammonia is stored in liquid form
but forms a vapor when mixed with air that can be explosive. If
you apply enough heat to a container of anhydrous ammonia, he
said, "that container could become a bomb."
A second possibility is that ammonium nitrate, which was
stored at the facility, could have exploded, said Goodpaster.
This was the cause of one of America's worst ever industrial
accidents in 1947, when ammonium nitrate detonated aboard a ship
in a Texas City port, killing almost 600 people.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Maria Garza and Nick Carey;
Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Doina Chiacu)