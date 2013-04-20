(Adds Obama's emergency declaration, paragraphs 14-15)
WEST, Texas, April 19 Investigators sifted
through debris on Friday to pinpoint the cause of a Texas
fertilizer plant explosion that obliterated parts of a small
town and killed at least 14 people, including volunteer
firefighters who raced to the scene to douse a blaze.
There was no indication of foul play in the fire or the
blast it triggered on Wednesday at West Fertilizer Co, a
privately owned retail facility that was last inspected two
years ago, authorities said.
The farm supply business, located at the edge of a
residential area in West, a town about 80 miles (130 km) south
of Dallas, had notified a state agency that it stored
potentially combustible ammonium nitrate on the site.
Mayor Tommy Muska told a news conference the confirmed death
toll had risen to 14, based on the number of victims whose
remains had been recovered from the vicinity of the blast.
Authorities said 200 people were injured.
Among the dead were five volunteer firefighters from the
town of West, as well as four paramedics, a retired firefighter
who was assisting the volunteer squad and a Dallas fire captain
who lived in West and responded to the scene, the mayor said.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn of Texas said the town's deputy
fire marshal told him that 60 people remained unaccounted for.
But he said that number was expected to drop as individuals turn
up at area hospitals or with relatives and others, some of them
outside of town.
"I would just take that (number) with a grain of caution,"
Cornyn said.
The majority of the confirmed dead were emergency personnel
who responded to a fire and likely were killed by the ensuing
blast, which was so powerful it registered as a magnitude 2.1
earthquake.
It left a devastated landscape, gutting a 50-unit apartment
complex, demolishing about 50 houses and battering a nursing
home and schools. Dozens more homes were reported to have been
damaged.
The ruins of nearly 175 homes and other buildings left badly
damaged or destroyed had been searched and "cleared" as of
Friday afternoon as rescue teams combed wrecked structures for
people who might have been trapped, officials said.
After touring the scene on Friday, Governor Rick Perry told
reporters he was advised that "the search and rescue phase is
complete." Asked whether that meant no more survivors were
expected to be found, he said he did not know enough to comment.
The precise origins of the disaster remained a mystery as
agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and
Explosives began investigating the blast site on Friday to
collect debris and other evidence that may point to a cause.
The explosion was one of a series of events that put
Americans on edge this week, starting with the Boston Marathon
bombings and the discovery of poisoned letters addressed to
President Barack Obama and a Republican senator.
Obama issued an emergency declaration for Texas on Friday
authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to mobilize
any resources it needed necessary to help the state cope with
the aftermath of the fertilizer plant blast.
"I want them to know that they are not forgotten," Obama
said in an appearance in the White House briefing room. "All in
all, this has been a tough week."
Authorities said they were treating the blast site as a
crime scene, although they said they strongly suspected an
industrial accident.
The death toll was huge for a town of 2,800 residents, and
everyone seemed to know someone who died or was presumed dead.
Brian Uptmor, 37, said his brother disappeared after he went
toward the fire on Wednesday night to try to save horses in a
pasture near the plant.
William "Buck" Uptmor, 44, has not been found among the
injured at area hospitals, has not answered his cell phone and
his truck has not moved from where he left it.
"He is dead. We don't know where his body is," said Uptmor,
a former firefighter. "It'll probably hit me at the funeral."
Hundreds of mourners in town, known for its ethnic Czech
heritage, packed St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption
for a remembrance service on Friday evening honoring the
firefighters and others killed in the blast.
Surviving members of the volunteer fire department, all
dressed in red T-shirts, exited the service together in a grim
procession and gathered outside around one of their fire trucks.
One firefighter injured at the blast site used crutches,
most of his right arm bandaged. After he was helped into a
passenger seat of a waiting SUV, a woman got out of her car and
leaned into his window to hug and kiss him.
"I love you," she said through tears. "I love you so much."
The firefighter wiped his face as he rolled up the window and
was driven away.
DANGEROUS MATERIALS
West Fertilizer Co blends fertilizer and sells anhydrous
ammonia and other chemical products to local farmers. It stored
270 tons of "extremely hazardous" ammonium nitrate, according to
a report filed by the company with the state.
Farmers use anhydrous ammonia as fertilizer to boost soil
nitrogen levels and improve crop production.
The West plant is one of thousands of sites across rural
America that store and sell hazardous materials such as
chemicals and fertilizer for agricultural use. Many are near
residences and schools.
The plant was last inspected for safety in 2011, according
to a Risk Management Plan filed with the federal Environmental
Protection Agency.
The company, which has fewer than 10 employees, had provided
no contingency plan to the EPA for a major explosion or fire at
the site. It told the EPA in 2011 that a typical emergency
scenario at the facility that holds anhydrous ammonia could
result in a small release in gas form.
The EPA fined the firm $2,300 in 2006 for failing to
implement a risk management plan.
Donald Adair, a lifelong resident of West and owner of the
plant's parent company, Adair Grain Inc., issued a statement on
Friday saying, "My heart is broken with grief for the tragic
losses to so many families in our community."
He added that his company was "working closely with
investigative agencies" and pledged "to do everything we can to
understand what happened to ensure nothing like this ever
happens again in any community."
While authorities stressed it was too early to speculate on
the cause of the blast, a forensic sciences expert said
investigators probably would consider at least two scenarios.
John Goodpaster, assistant professor and director of
forensic sciences at Indiana University-Purdue University
Indianapolis, said anhydrous ammonia was stored in liquid form
but formed a vapor when mixed with air that can be explosive.
If enough heat is applied to a container of anhydrous
ammonia, he said, "that container could become a bomb."
A second possibility is that ammonium nitrate could have
exploded, said Goodpaster. That was the cause of one of
America's worst industrial accidents, the 1947 explosion of a
ship in a Texas City port that killed nearly 600 people.
