By Colleen Jenkins and Corrie MacLaggan
| WEST, Texas, April 20
WEST, Texas, April 20 Officials in West, Texas
made plans on Saturday to allow residents to return to their
homes in parts of town that have been blocked off since
Wednesday night's deadly blast at a local fertilizer plant.
Since the explosion that flattened sections of this town of
some 2,700 people, disaster teams have been working to ensure
the homes are safe to enter, according to Sergeant Jason Reyes
of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Authorities on Friday put the death toll at 14 and said 200
people were injured, and Reyes said Saturday morning that those
numbers had not changed.
Steve Vanek, a volunteer firefighter and the town's mayor
pro tem, said that the city planned to set up a hotline to let
residents know when they might be able to return to their homes.
"We are really working very hard to get it safe and get
y'all back to your homes," Vanek told mourners Friday evening at
a remembrance service at a Catholic church. "When it is safe, we
will contact you to let you know what our plan of attack is."
The fire and ensuing blast at West Fertilizer Co, a
privately owned retail facility, left a devastated landscape,
gutting a 50-unit apartment complex, demolishing about 50 houses
and battering a nursing home and schools. Dozens more homes were
reported to have been damaged.
There was no indication of foul play, authorities said
Friday.
Carl and Ophelia Downing and their two sons, Colby, 11, and
Caden, 9, are among those waiting to return. Their home is
inside the evacuated area, and the explosion blew some of their
windows out and pulled doors off their frames. They are staying
at a hotel in Waco.
"We're just waiting and doing what we can to help," said
Ophelia Downing, 35. "Taking it day by day."
The Downing family had been getting ready to sit down for
dinner when the blast happened. Ophelia at first thought it was
a lightning bolt that had hit just outside the house.
CONFIRMED DEAD
The majority of the confirmed dead were emergency personnel
who responded to the fire and likely were killed by the blast,
which was so powerful it registered as a magnitude 2.1
earthquake.
Among the dead were five volunteer firefighters from the
town of West, as well as four paramedics, a retired firefighter
who was helping the volunteer squad and a Dallas fire captain
who lived in West and responded to the scene, Mayor Tommy Muska
said.
Donald Adair, a lifelong resident of West and owner of the
plant's parent company, Adair Grain Inc, issued a statement on
Friday saying, "My heart is broken with grief for the tragic
losses to so many families in our community."
He added that his company was "working closely with
investigative agencies" and pledged "to do everything we can to
understand what happened to ensure nothing like this ever
happens again in any community."
The plant was last inspected for safety in 2011, according
to a Risk Management Plan filed with the federal Environmental
Protection Agency.
The company, which has fewer than 10 employees, had provided
no contingency plan to the EPA for a major explosion or fire at
the site. It told the EPA in 2011 that a typical emergency
scenario at the facility that holds anhydrous ammonia could
result in a small release in gas form.
The EPA fined the firm $2,300 in 2006 for failing to
implement a risk management plan.
The fertilizer plant had last year been storing 1,350 times
the amount of ammonium nitrate that would normally trigger
safety oversight by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Yet a person familiar with DHS operations said the company
that owns the plant, West Fertilizer, did not tell the agency
about the potentially explosive fertilizer as required, leaving
one of the principal regulators of ammonium nitrate - which can
also be used in bomb making - unaware of any danger there.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins and Corrie MacLaggan; Additional
reporting by Lisa Maria Garza, Joshua Schneyer, Ryan McNeill,
and Janet Roberts; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Vicki Allen)