By Tim Gaynor
| WACO, Texas, April 25
WACO, Texas, April 25 President Barack Obama
will assume a familiar role consoling family and friends of
disaster victims on Thursday when he speaks at a Texas memorial
for firefighters killed in a massive explosion at a fertilizer
plant.
Just a week after he traveled to Boston following the
Marathon bombing that killed three people, he will speak at a
memorial on the campus of Baylor University in Waco to honor the
11 first responders who died in the blast.
Organizers expect thousands of first responders to attend
the service at a college basketball arena that seats more than
10,000 people. A procession of firefighters and some 300 fire
trucks from across the country will be held before the service.
The April 17 explosion at the West Fertilizer Co plant
obliterated a residential section of the small Czech-American
town of West, Texas, 20 miles (32 km) from Waco. It killed 14
people and injured some 200.
The town of 2,700 people had 33 volunteer fireman. Five died
when they responded to a fire alarm, and the plant exploded 20
minutes later. Four paramedics from nearby towns who were also
firefighters, and were attending a class in West on the night of
the disaster, rushed to the scene and were killed.
The other two casualties among first responders were an
off-duty Dallas fireman who lived in West and a local welder who
went to the plant to help.
The explosion, which had the force of a small earthquake,
left a huge crater in the ground at the plant.
Investigators have not determined the cause of the blast,
although they suspect an industrial accident stemming from
fertilizer stored on the premises.
In addition to Obama, speakers will include Texas Governor
Rick Perry and Baylor University President Kenneth Starr, best
known for his investigation of the sex scandal involving then
President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky
during the 1990s.
The explosion occurred two days before the 20th anniversary
of a huge fire that destroyed the compound of the Branch
Davidian religious sect near Waco, ending a standoff with
federal agents. The sect's leader, David Koresh, and dozens of
his followers were killed and the U.S. government was accused of
heavy-handed action in the tragedy.
Investigators of the fertilizer plant blast have not ruled
out arson, but have said there is no indication of foul play.
(Writing by Greg McCune)