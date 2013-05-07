(Corrects day that spokeswoman made comments from Tuesday to
Monday)
SAN ANTONIO, Texas May 7 Investigators have
determined that ammonium nitrate was the cause of the explosion
at a West, Texas, fertilizer plant last month that left 14
people dead and some 200 injured, a spokeswoman for the Texas
state fire marshal's office said on Monday.
"The investigators have been able to narrow down the origin
to the fertilizer and seed building on site, and we also know
that what caused the explosion was the ammonium nitrate," said
Rachel Moreno, a spokeswoman for the Texas State Fire Marshal's
Office. "What we don't know is exactly why."
The fire marshal's office has been leading the investigation
of the April 17 blast, along with the federal Alcohol, Tobacco,
Firearms and Explosives agency (ATF).
Ammonium nitrate is a dry fertilizer mixed with other
fertilizers such as phosphate and applied to crops to promote
growth. It can be combustible under certain conditions, and was
used as an ingredient in the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 that
left 168 people dead.
(Reporting By Jim Forsyth; Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)