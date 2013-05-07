(Adds investigation extended, remarks from assistant fire
AUSTIN, Texas May 7 Investigators have
confirmed that ammonium nitrate stored at a West, Texas,
fertilizer plant detonated in the devastating explosion that
left 14 people dead and about 200 injured last month, the Texas
state fire marshal's office said.
The actual cause of the fire and subsequent blast at the
West Fertilizer Co facility is still being determined,
investigators said.
The fire marshal's office has been leading the investigation
of the April 17 blast, along with the federal Bureau of Alcohol,
Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Investigators had hoped to determine by May 10 what caused
the explosion, Texas Fire Marshal Chris Connealy said at a state
legislative hearing last week. But the fire marshal's office
said this week that the investigation will take one or two weeks
beyond that.
"We're not going to leave anything unturned on the scene,
and there just happened to be more that needed to be turned,"
Assistant State Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner said on Tuesday.
The blast caused an estimated $100 million in damages to
homes, businesses and schools near the fertilizer plant. The
dead included 11 firefighters and other first responders who had
rushed to contain a fire at the plant.
Ammonium nitrate is a dry fertilizer mixed with other
fertilizers such as phosphate and applied to crops to promote
growth. It can be combustible under certain conditions, and was
used as an ingredient in the 1995 bombing of a federal building
in Oklahoma City that left 168 people dead.
Anhydrous ammonia, another fertilizer component, was also
stored on site at the West Fertilizer facility and there was
some early speculation that it may have been the source of the
explosion.
More than 70 investigators have developed over 200 leads,
from which over 400 interviews have been
conducted. Investigators believe the fire started somewhere in
the 12,000 square foot (1,100 square meter) fertilizer and seed
building. They continue to work on pinpointing the exact
location.
"The number-one issue that we're trying to resolve right now
is, where did the fire start and how did the fire start,"
Kistner said.
Investigators said they have eliminated the following causes
for the initial fire: weather, natural causes, anhydrous
ammonia, a railcar containing ammonium nitrate, and a fire
within the ammonium nitrate bin.
Additionally, they said water used during fire fighting
activities did not contribute to the cause of the explosion as
some had speculated.
Even though the investigation into the cause has not been
determined, at least seven lawsuits have so far been filed
against Adair Grain Inc, which owned the fertilizer facility.
Plaintiffs claim negligence by the plant employees and are
seeking millions of dollars in claims. Four insurance companies
are among those suing Adair Grain seeking to recover claims they
are paying to individuals and businesses hurt in the explosion.
