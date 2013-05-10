AUSTIN, Texas May 10 A paramedic in West,
Texas, has been arrested by federal officials for possession of
an explosive device, but it was unclear whether there was a
connection to the explosion last month at a fertilizer plant in
the town, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
"I don't know that they're making that connection," said the
source, who asked not to be identified because they were not
authorized to speak to the news media.
The April 17 fire and blast at West Fertilizer Co killed 14
people dead and injured about 200 others. The state fire
marshal's office has said that ammonium nitrate stored at the
plant detonated in the explosion but that the cause of the fire
and blast were still being investigated.
