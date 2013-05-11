DALLAS May 11 A paramedic accused of possessing
pipe bomb components will plead not guilty to that charge and
denies an involvement in causing the deadly explosion at a Texas
fertilizer plant that he was among the first to respond to, his
lawyer said on Saturday.
Bryce Reed, 31, appeared in federal court in Waco, Texas, on
Friday to face one count of unlawfully possessing an
unregistered destructive device.
Authorities said no evidence linked his arrest to the April
17 fertilizer plant disaster that killed 14 people and injured
about 200 in the town of West - a point Reed's attorney echoed
in his first comments about the charge.
"Let me be very clear, Mr. Reed had no involvement
whatsoever in the explosion at the West, Texas fertilizer
plant," his attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said in a statement.
"Mr. Reed was one of the first responders and lost friends,
family, and neighbors in that disaster," Sibley said. "Mr. Reed
is heartbroken for the friends he lost and remains resolute in
his desire to assist in the rebuilding of his community."
Reed was a volunteer emergency medical technician who became
one of the better-known faces of the tiny Texas town in the
aftermath of the blast. He had told Reuters that he helped
people evacuate the area when a fire broke out at the plant and
went on to assist at the disaster scene after the explosion
until he learned a close friend was among the dead.
Federal prosecutors said in court papers released on Friday
that authorities had found a section of pipe 3-1/2 inches (9
cm)long and 1-1/2 inches (4 cm) in diameter, end caps, fuses and
explosive powder at a home in Abbott, Texas, this month. The
resident of that home, whom they did not identify, told police
the components came from Reed.
"Mr. Reed vigorously denies those allegations and will be
entering a plea of not guilty during his court appearance
Wednesday, May 15, 2013," his attorney said.
Sibley asked people not rush to judgment before all the
facts of the case were known. Reed is being held without bail
ahead of his next court hearing.
"Mr. Reed has been through significant hardship in the wake
of the disaster in West and he has responded and served his
community with honor and strength," he said.
