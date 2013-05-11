(Adds background, quotes)
By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS May 11 A paramedic accused of possessing
pipe bomb components will plead not guilty to that charge and
denies any involvement in causing the deadly explosion at a
Texas fertilizer plant that he was among the first to respond
to, his lawyer said on Saturday.
Bryce Reed, 31, appeared in federal court in Waco, Texas, on
Friday to face one count of unlawfully possessing an
unregistered destructive device.
Authorities, who separately announced on Friday a criminal
probe into the blast, said no evidence linked Reed's arrest to
the April 17 fertilizer plant disaster that killed 14 people and
injured about 200 in the town of West - a point Reed's attorney
echoed in his first comments about the charge.
"Let me be very clear, Mr. Reed had no involvement
whatsoever in the explosion at the West, Texas fertilizer
plant," his attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said in a statement.
"Mr. Reed was one of the first responders and lost friends,
family, and neighbors in that disaster," Sibley said. "Mr. Reed
is heartbroken for the friends he lost and remains resolute in
his desire to assist in the rebuilding of his community."
Reed was a volunteer emergency medical technician who became
one of the better-known faces of the tiny Texas town in the
aftermath of the blast. Last month he told Reuters that he
helped people evacuate the area when a fire broke out at the
plant and went on to assist at the disaster scene after the
explosion until he learned a close friend was among the dead.
Federal prosecutors said in court papers on Friday that
authorities had found a section of pipe 3-1/2 inches (9 cm) long
and 1-1/2 inches (4 cm) in diameter, end caps, fuses and
explosive powder this month at a home in Abbott, Texas, a town
near West.
The resident of that home, whom they did not identify, told
police the components came from Reed, who was arrested on
Thursday.
"Mr. Reed vigorously denies those allegations and will be
entering a plea of not guilty during his court appearance
Wednesday, May 15, 2013," his attorney said.
NO LINK BETWEEN ARREST AND BLAST
Texas officials said on Friday they were launching a
criminal investigation into the explosion at West Fertilizer Co,
a privately held plant that had supplied fertilizers to area
farmers for decades. Authorities previously said they suspected
the disaster was an industrial accident but had not ruled out
other possibilities.
The state fire marshal's office has said ammonium nitrate
stored at the plant detonated in the explosion but the cause of
the fire and blast have not been determined.
State officials ordered the Texas Rangers to join McLennan
County Sheriff Parnell McNamara in conducting the criminal
probe.
The sheriff's office said nothing had been found so far to
link the charge against Reed to the explosion, and federal
authorities said they would not speculate on any possible
connection.
According to an email sent to the Texas Department of State
Health Services on Friday, an administrator for West's emergency
medical service said Reed was relieved of his volunteer role on
April 19. No reason was given in the email for his dismissal.
Dr George N. Smith, medical director for West EMS, declined
to comment about Reed's arrest or volunteer status.
Carrie Williams, a spokeswoman for the health services
department, said Reed had no history of complaints or
disciplinary action filed against him with the state.
Reed is employed as a paramedic at Children's Medical Center
of Dallas but has been on leave since April 3, before the plant
fire and explosion, hospital spokeswoman Kay Jackson said on
Friday. She declined to say why he has been on leave.
Reed's wife, Brittany Reed, asked for privacy for herself
and the couple's 2-year-old daughter. Their home was among many
destroyed by the blast.
"I am doing my best to maintain safety for myself and my
daughter," she told Reuters in a text message. "I am cooperating
fully with law enforcement and have been cleared in any
wrongdoing."
Bryce Reed's attorney asked that his family, friends and
community not rush to judgment before all the facts of the case
were known. Reed is being held without bail ahead of his next
court hearing and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
"Mr. Reed has been through significant hardship in the wake
of the disaster in West and he has responded and served his
community with honor and strength," Sibley said.
