(Updates with plea entered, adds quotes from Reed's lawyer)
By Lisa Maria Garza
WACO, Texas May 15 A Texas paramedic who
responded to a fertilizer plant explosion last month pleaded not
guilty on Wednesday to possessing pipe bomb components, his
lawyer said, after agreeing to postpone his detention hearing.
A hearing for Bryce Reed scheduled for Wednesday afternoon
in Waco was canceled, Daryl Fields, a public affairs officer for
the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Texas,
said in a statement.
Reed, 31, faces one count of unlawfully possessing an
unregistered destructive device, and faces up to 10 years in
prison if convicted. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in
Waco on Tuesday, Fields said.
Reed entered a plea of not guilty, said his lawyer, Jonathan
Sibley.
Lawyers for the prosecution and defense agreed on Wednesday
that Reed would postpone his detention hearing, waive his
arraignment, enter a not guilty plea and remain in federal
custody, Fields said.
Reed was among the first to respond to the April 17
fertilizer plant explosion that killed 14 people and injured
about 200 in the town of West. Texas officials on Friday
announced a criminal probe into the blast.
The McLennan County Sheriff's office said last week that no
evidence linked Reed's arrest to the plant disaster, and the
U.S. attorney's office said last week that authorities would not
speculate on whether there was any connection.
Sibley told reporters on Wednesday that he is frustrated
that federal officials have not said definitively that Reed's
arrest is not connected to the explosion.
STRONGER STATEMENT
"There needs to be a stronger statement from federal
agencies who said they won't speculate," he said outside the
federal courthouse in Waco. "It's unfair because there's no
evidence linking him to what happened in West on April 17."
Federal prosecutors said in court papers on Friday that
authorities had found a section of pipe 3-1/2 inches (9 cm) long
and 1-1/2 inches (4 cm) in diameter, end caps, fuses and
explosive powder this month at a home in Abbott, Texas, a town
near West.
They said the resident of that home, whom they did not
identify, told police the components came from Reed, who was
arrested on Thursday.
"We haven't even had a chance to see the proof yet," Sibley
said. "I don't think there's any evidence showing he's a danger
to the community."
Reed was a volunteer emergency medical technician but was
relieved of his role on April 19, two days after the blast,
according to an email sent to the Texas Department of State
Health Services on Friday by an administrator for West's
emergency medical services.
Reed had no history of complaints or disciplinary action
filed against him with the state, said Carrie Williams, a
spokeswoman for the health services department. No reason was
given in the email for his dismissal.
Reed faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Investigators are expected to announce on Thursday the
results of a probe into what caused the explosion, a state
agency said on Tuesday.
The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol,
Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will release the findings of
their joint investigation at a news conference, according to a
news release from the fire marshal's office.
