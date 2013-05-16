By Lisa Maria Garza
WEST, Texas, May 16 Investigators are expected
to announce on Thursday the results of a probe into what caused
last month's fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas, that
killed 14 people and obliterated sections of the small town.
The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol,
Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are scheduled to release the
findings of their joint investigation at an afternoon news
conference.
Texas officials on Friday announced a criminal investigation
into the blast.
Investigators confirmed last week that ammonium nitrate
stored at the West Fertilizer Co detonated in the April 17
explosion. The fire and subsequent blast at the facility also
injured around 200 people.
More than 70 investigators have developed more than 200
leads, from which more than 400 interviews have been conducted,
investigators said last week.
Investigators believe the fire started somewhere in the
12,000-square-foot (1,100-square-meter) fertilizer and seed
building.
So far, investigators have ruled out possible causes
including the weather, natural causes, a fire within the
ammonium nitrate bin, a railcar containing ammonium nitrate and
anhydrous ammonia -- another fertilizer component.
Additionally, they said water used during fire-fighting
activities did not contribute to the cause of the explosion as
some had speculated.
Bryce Reed, a paramedic who was among the first responders
at the explosion site, was arrested last week for possession of
pipe bomb components. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in
Waco on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the charge on
Wednesday after agreeing to defer his detention hearing, federal
prosecutors said.
State officials have said no evidence linked Reed's arrest
to the plant disaster. Federal authorities said they will not
speculate on a possible connection.
Reed's lawyer, Jonathan Sibley, said in a statement on
Wednesday that Reed denies any involvement in the plant
explosion.
"We continue to ask our community to reserve judgment until
the facts and evidence are known," Sibley said.
(Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Sofina Mirza-Reid)