DALLAS Aug 22 A former paramedic who responded
to a deadly explosion at a Texas fertilizer plant in April, only
to be charged weeks later with unlawful possession of pipe bomb
components, was released from a county jail on Thursday.
A federal judge ordered Bryce Reed, 31, to be released on a
$25,000 bond into the custody of his mother.
Reed was indicted in May for possession of an unregistered
destructive device. Earlier he had become one of the faces of
the rescue effort in the aftermath of the massive explosion in
the town of West.
The West Fertilizer Co facility exploded on April 17 about
20 minutes after a fire was reported at the plant. The blast
killed 14 people and badly damaged a residential area, including
an apartment building, nursing home and school.
The cause of the fire remains unknown. Investigators say
they have not eliminated the possibility that it was set
intentionally.
This month McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna said
a state law enforcement report on Reed concluded there was no
evidence linking him to the incident. Reed has denied any
involvement.
Reed was a volunteer emergency medical technician who became
one of the better-known faces of the town following the blast.
When the fire broke out at the plant, he assisted in the
evacuation, he told Reuters. He later learned that a close
friend was among the dead.
His trial is due to begin at federal court in Waco on Sept.
23.
On Thursday, Jonathan Sibley, Reed's attorney, said his
client was "thrilled" with the judge's decision.
"We are glad the court reviewed the evidence and decided
that Mr. Reed should be released pending his trial," Sibley said
in an email. "We look forward to our day in court and addressing
the allegations against Mr. Reed."
