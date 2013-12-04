Dec 4 A former paramedic who responded to a
deadly explosion at a Texas fertilizer plant was sentenced on
Wednesday to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to
federal pipe bomb charges unrelated to the blast, prosecutors
said.
Bryce Reed, 31, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District
Court in Waco, Texas to conspiracy to make an unregistered
destructive device and attempting to obstruct justice.
Reed admitted conspiring with others from December 2012 to
April 26 to make a pipe bomb and then trying to conceal it from
investigators or destroy it after the April 17 plant explosion
in West, Texas that killed 14 people, prosecutors said.
Reed became one of the faces of the rescue effort in the
aftermath of the blast. The exact cause of the fertilizer plant
fire that ignited the explosion remains unknown.
His arrest in May drew national attention because it
occurred while local and federal authorities were investigating
the explosion in West, which is about 20 miles north of Waco.
"I love my community and there is nothing on this Earth that
I would do to hurt them," Reed said in an online video posted
before his sentencing.
In December 2012, Reed performed Internet searches using
terms such "explosives," "explosive ingredients" and
"instructions for making explosives" and then placed orders for
materials, prosecutors said in court documents.
Reed ordered sulfur powder, red iron oxide, potassium
perchlorate, magnesium ribbons, potassium nitrate powder and
other materials, prosecutors said.
A second, unnamed person helped Reed assemble a housing for
the bomb, which Reed stored at his house along with the
materials he had ordered, prosecutors said.
After the plant explosion, Reed had the materials moved to
an acquaintance's house in nearby Abbott, Texas. The person
looked in the box for the first time in May and notified
authorities, prosecutors said.
Reed was also sentenced to three years supervised release
and fined $2,000.
