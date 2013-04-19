By Corrie MacLaggan
| WEST, Texas, April 18
WEST, Texas, April 18 West High School student
Mason Barton, 17, was heading home from watching friends compete
at a track and field meet on Wednesday when she got word of an
explosion in her tiny town of West, outside of Waco, Texas.
"We were all making a joke," she said outside a local
community center on Thursday, tears streaming down her face.
"Then we heard how bad it was. It was like something you hear
out of a horror story."
Barton talked by phone to her father, who breathlessly told
her that their home was among those destroyed in the blast at a
local fertilizer plant Wednesday evening that smashed windows
and tore off roofs in surrounding neighborhoods.
Then, Barton learned that her mother's home was destroyed
too.
Authorities said Thursday morning that at least 160 needed
medical treatment and at least five people died. The final death
toll is not yet known.
The facility mixed and sold fertilizer to local farmers and
was located near residential areas, as are thousands of such
outlets throughout the American farm belt.
The explosion has traumatized this town of 2,700 people
where Czech immigrants settled. It is known in Texas for the
"Czech Stop" bakery, a convenient stop for a delicious kolache
pastry along Interstate 35 between Austin and Dallas.
Just hours after the blast, a line of 30 people snaked
through the aisles on Thursday.
"After the explosion, we never thought of closing because
people need a sense of normalcy," Czech Stop president Barbara
Schissler said.
Schools were closed and many businesses were shuttered on
Thursday as residents tried to make sense of the tragedy. Barton
and others were not allowed to return to their homes to see what
they had lost.
In downtown West, where businesses like Eddy's Saddles &
Tack had boarded-up windows, Larry and Kathy Green were sweeping
up glass outside a building they own on Main Street that
includes the saddle store and a video store. Larry Green was
inside Video World on Wednesday when he heard a sudden, loud
bang.
"Glass was flying everywhere; movies were falling off the
shelves," he said.
At the local community center, where the high-school track
students reunited with their parents after the meet on Wednesday
night, volunteers on Thursday brought sacks of oranges, packages
of diapers and trays of bottled water. At a building next door,
counseling was available.
Betty Reeves, who was leaving the center, said her niece
suffered the loss of both her house and her husband, a volunteer
firefighter who died in the explosion.
When the blast happened, her niece was on a porch talking to
her sister while her 2-year-old and 18-year-old played outside,
Reeves said.
"She heard her scream bloody murder," Reeves said. The
children were fine, but there was glass everywhere, and "the
back of the house was up in the front of the house."
She said a church was bringing dinner on Thursday to the
family, which had gathered at her home in Waco.
"We're OK," she said.
