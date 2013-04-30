By Daniel Trotta
| April 30
April 30 A trade group representing makers of
artificial limbs on Tuesday promised to provide prosthetics free
of cost to the estimated 20 to 25 victims of the Boston Marathon
bombings who underwent amputations.
The American Orthotic and Prosthetic Association offered
initial services and prosthetics not covered by insurance for
patients injured in the blasts, which tore the lower limbs off
some spectators near the finish line of the race on April 15.
Costs for a below-knee device average $8,000 to $12,000 each
and $40,000 to $60,000 for above-knee prosthetics, said Greig
Martino, a prosthetist treating bombing victims.
Three people died and 264 were injured in the blasts, which
police said resulted from two homemade bombs in pressure cookers
that a pair of ethnic Chechen brothers left near the race's
finish line. One of the suspects died in a shootout with police
and the other has been charged with crimes that could result in
the death penalty if he were convicted.
The association's offer, announced on a conference call with
reporters under the name Coalition to Walk and Run Again, will
only cover a portion of the expected costs for amputees. Victims
who lost both legs face estimated medical bills of $450,000 over
the next five years, said Tom Fise, executive director of the
association, citing a Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs
study.
The association estimates that at least half the Boston
Marathon amputees lack enough insurance to cover their
prosthetic costs as some policies provide as little as $1,000
per device or only provide one artificial limb. Many prosthetics
need replacing every five to seven years.
"The last thing that someone should have to worry about when
they lose ... a leg is to have adequate insurance coverage for a
prosthetic device," said Kendra Calhoun, president of the
Amputee Coalition, an organization supporting the estimated 2
million amputees in the United States.
Other efforts are under way to help victims of the largest
mass-casualty attack on U.S. soil since the attacks of Sept. 11,
2001. The One Fund, a relief group set up to provide aid to
victims, has brought in some $27.7 million in donations that it
promised to pay out to victims.
Members of the American Orthotic and Prosthetic Association,
including prosthetists and manufacturers, will provide the
evaluation needed to design devices and treat the bombing
victims, at least one of whom is a child.
"Many of these patients even today don't know what their
insurance has in store for them, nor do we, so the program is
about making sure the decisions to restore mobility to these
patients are made as independent as we can from any
considerations of what the insurance limitations may be," Fise
said.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Scott Malone, Toni
Reinhold)