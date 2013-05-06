BOSTON May 6 The teen accused of lying to FBI agents in the investigation of the Boston Marathon bombing was ordered freed on $100,000 bail on Monday pending a later trial date.

While out on bail, Robel Phillipos will be under the custody of his mother and wearing a GPS bracelet, U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler ordered in federal court in Boston.

The $100,000 bail was secured by real estate put up by a third party, the judge said. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman and Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)