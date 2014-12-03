Dec 3 The conservative commentator Glenn Beck
failed to persuade a federal judge to dismiss a defamation
lawsuit by a Saudi Arabian student who Beck repeatedly accused
of involvement in and being the "money man" behind the 2013
Boston Marathon bombing.
U.S. District Judge Patti Saris in Boston on Tuesday said
Abdulrahman Alharbi's allegations "easily permit an inference"
that Beck, his company The Blaze Inc, and a distributor of his
radio show were negligent toward him over Beck's comments.
Alharbi, 21, had been a spectator near the marathon's finish
line on April 15, 2013, suffering minor injuries when two
homemade pressure-cooker bombs ripped through the crowd. He was
later mentioned in news reports as federal authorities briefly
investigated him, and quickly concluded he had no involvement.
The lawsuit claimed that Beck made repeated false statements
about Alharbi on his radio show, including that he helped fund
the bombing, even after the probe was dropped.
Alharbi, of Revere, Massachusetts, said the statements
damaged his reputation and subjected him to messages calling him
a murderer, child killer and terrorist.
Saris rejected defense arguments that the lawsuit be
dismissed because Alharbi was a "limited purpose" or
"involuntary" public figure who failed to show that Beck acted
with "actual malice," meaning he lied or recklessly disregarded
the truth.
"Choosing to attend a sporting event as one of thousands of
spectators is not the kind of conduct that a reasonable person
would expect to result in publicity," Saris wrote.
Josh Raffel, a spokesman for Beck, declined to comment.
Peter Haley, a lawyer for Alharbi, did not immediately respond
to requests for comment. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.
Federal prosecutors now believe the ethnic Chechen brothers
Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev carried out the bombing, which
killed three people and injured more than 260.
Tamerlan Tsarnaev later died after a gun battle with police.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev pleaded not guilty to federal charges over the
bombing, and faces a Jan. 5, 2015 trial, court records show.
The case is Alharbi v. Beck et al, U.S. District Court,
District of Massachusetts, No. 14-11550.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)