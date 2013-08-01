(Adds Suffolk County police comments)
By Edith Honan
NEW YORK Aug 1 A Long Island writer struggling
to find a better way to cook lentils was visited by law
enforcement agents after she and her husband ran Google searches
on pressure cookers and backpacks, she wrote in a blog post.
Those items were a deadly combination on April 15 at the
Boston Marathon, when two brothers planted pressure cookers
filled with explosives hidden in backpacks near the finish line,
setting off blasts that killed three people and injured nearly
300 - in some cases, severing limbs.
For Michele Catalano, who wrote about her experience on the
Medium.com website on Thursday, a day after the incident, the
searches created "a perfect storm of terrorism profiling."
Catalano also told her story to the Guardian newspaper on
Thursday, but was not immediately available for an interview.
"I had researched pressure cookers. My husband was looking
for a backpack. And maybe in another time those two things
together would have seemed innocuous, but we are in 'these
times' now," Catalano wrote.
The Suffolk County police department told a different story.
In an email sent to reporters on Thursday, the police said
criminal intelligence detectives got a tip from a computer
company that a former employee had conducted suspicious searches
on a workplace computer. The searches included "pressure cooker
bombs" and "backpacks."
"Suffolk County Police Detectives visited the subject's home
to ask about the suspicious Internet searches," and the incident
was ruled "non-criminal in nature," according to the statement.
Spokesmen for the New York office of the Federal Bureau of
Investigation and the Nassau County Police Department said they
had not been involved in the incident.
In her blog post, Catalano said police arrived at her house
at about 9 a.m., after she had left for work, but while her
husband was home.
"Do you own a pressure cooker?" an officer asked her
husband, according to Catalano's account. Her husband responded
the couple had a rice cooker to make quinoa. The next question:
"What the hell is quinoa?"
A law enforcement source said the visit was made by local
Long Island police.
Catalano said the incident left her shaken.
"All I know is - if I'm going to buy a pressure cooker in
the near future, I'm not doing it online," Catalano said.
(Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Bernard Orr and Gunna
Dickson)