RICHMOND, Va. May 10 Boston Marathon bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev has been buried in a Muslim cemetery in Virginia, the head of an Islamic center said on Friday.

The body of Tsarnaev, who was killed in a shootout with police three days after the April 15 bombing, was moved earlier this week from a funeral home in Worcester, Massachusetts, police there said on Thursday. The funeral home had faced a steady stream of protesters over the past week as it struggled to find a cemetery willing to accept the body.

Ammar Amonette, imam of the Virginia Islamic center, said Tsarnaev was buried in the Al-Barzakh Cemetery in Doswell, Virginia, outside Richmond, and that he disapproved of the decision.

"It was done by individuals without our knowledge or consent," Amonette said. "We are quite upset. It's affected thousands of Muslims and we were not consulted. It has nothing to do with us."

Representatives of another Islamic center in the area, the Islamic Society of Greater Richmond, could not immediately be reached.

Tsarnaev, 26, and his younger brother Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, were identified by the FBI as suspects in setting off bombs at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring 264 others. Dzhokhar is being held in prison west of Boston after being charged with crimes that could carry the death penalty.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev, an ethnic Chechen who lived in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for much of the past decade, had been on a U.S. government database of potential terrorism suspects. The United States had twice been warned by Russia that he might be an Islamic militant, according to U.S. security officials.

His body was moved from the Boston medical examiner's office to the Graham Putnam & Mahoney funeral home in Worcester, Massachusetts a week ago. His family did not claim the body and the cities of Boston and Cambridge both refused to accept his remains. Worcester police on Thursday said a person they did not identify had approached them with a solution for the body after a public plea for help. (Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Grant McCool)