BOSTON, April 16 The second of three people
killed in Monday's bomb attack at the Boston Marathon was
identified Tuesday as Krystle Campbell, said the mayor of
Medford, Massachusetts, the city where the 29-year-old woman had
grown up.
Mayor Michael McGlynn said he had confirmed the death with
Campbell's father, William Campbell.
"Mr. Campbell said that she certainly was a dream daughter,
the daughter that every father dreams to have and friends of
hers said that she was eager about life. She Had a great sense
of humor and freckles and red hair that brought her right to her
Irish roots. She was someone who worked hard at everything she
did," McGlynn said. "Another friend said she may have been a
little loud at times but it was a loudness you loved."
Earlier, the family of 8-year-old Martin Richard confirmed
their son's death in the incident.
The identity of the third person killed has not been
released. In addition to the three people killed, more than 170
others were hurt in the two blasts on Monday afternoon.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Dan Burns)