LOS ANGELES, April 18 A bomb-themed episode of
U.S. television crime drama "Castle" has been rescheduled
because of its close timing to Monday's deadly bombings in
Boston.
Broadcaster ABC said on Thursday that the April 22 episode
of "Castle," which follows a crime novelist and New York police
detective, will switch dates with the April 29 episode.
Series star Stana Katic said on Twitter that the move was
made "out of respect" for the victims from the twin blasts near
the finish line of the Boston Marathon. The bombings killed At
least three people and injured 176.
Broadcaster Fox on Tuesday pulled a recent episode of
animated series "Family Guy" from rebroadcast because it had an
unconnected storyline of the Boston Marathon and a bombing.
ABC is owned by Walt Disney Co and Fox by News Corp
.