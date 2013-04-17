(Adds that Obama to speak on Thursday)
BOSTON, April 17 The memorial service for the
victims of the Boston Marathon bombing, where U.S. President
Barack Obama is due to speak on Thursday, will be open to the
public but people should expect heavy security, Boston officials
said on Wednesday.
The doors for Cathedral of the Holy Cross, where the service
is to be held, will open at 8 a.m. local time (1200 GMT), some
three hours before the scheduled start, Boston Mayor Tom Menino
and Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick said.
They advised people interested in attending to expect
"airport-like" security, with liquids, bags, signs and sharp
objects all banned from the venue.
(Reporting by Scott Malone)