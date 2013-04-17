(Corrects reference to Sept. 11 attacks to 12, not 13, years
ago in 8th paragraph)
* Police may ask public for help based on video image
* Media report of an arrest was inaccurate
* Blocks around bomb scene remain closed for investigation
By Tim McLaughlin and Mark Hosenball
BOSTON/WASHINGTON, April 17 Investigators have
spotted a Boston Marathon bombing suspect from security video
taken before two blasts ripped through central Boston on Monday,
a U.S. law enforcement source said on Wednesday, in what is
potentially the biggest break in the case yet.
No arrests had been made, and the suspect in the video had
not been identified by name, two U.S. government officials said.
Police may make an appeal to the public for more information at
a news conference scheduled for later on Wednesday, a U.S.
government source said.
The explosions at the Boston Marathon finish line killed
three people and injured 176 others in the worst attack on U.S.
soil since Sept. 11, 2001.
The bombings as well as subsequent reports that someone
tried to mail the deadly poison ricin to U.S. President Barack
Obama - the second report of such a letter in two days - have
created a climate of uncertainty in the country. Nerves were
jolted further by an inaccurate report on cable news network CNN
that a bombing suspect had been arrested.
Shortly after CNN retracted its report of an arrest in the
case, security officials at Boston's federal courthouse ordered
staff, media and attorneys to evacuate due to a security scare
and move at least 100 yards (91.4 meters) away, according to a
Reuters reporter on the scene.
Bomb-sniffing dogs, fire engines and heavily armed and
helmeted police arrived at the courthouse, which was reopened to
employees an hour later.
In Washington, authorities were investigating a letter
addressed to the president after the contents preliminarily
tested positive for the ricin. Authorities had intercepted a
letter sent to Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi on
Tuesday that also preliminarily tested positive for ricin.
The FBI said there was no indication of a connection to the
Boston bomb attacks, but they reminded Americans of anthrax mail
attacks the country in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks 12 years
ago.
THREE FATAL VICTIMS
The bombs in Boston killed an 8-year old boy, Martin
Richard; a 29-year-old woman, Krystle Campbell, and a Boston
University graduate student and Chinese citizen, Lu Lingzi.
The crowded scene along the race course in central Boston on
Monday was recorded by surveillance cameras and media outlets,
providing investigators with significant video of the area
before and after the two blasts.
Investigators were also searching through thousands of
pieces of evidence from cellphone pictures to shrapnel pulled
from victims' legs.
Based on the shards of metal, fabric, wires and a battery
recovered at the scene, the focus turned to whoever may have
placed homemade bombs in pressure cooker pots and taken them in
heavy black nylon bags to the finish line of the world-famous
race watched by thousands of spectators.
Streets around the bombing site remained closed to traffic
and pedestrians on Wednesday, with police continuing their work.
No one had claimed responsibility for the attack.
"Whether it's homegrown or foreign, we just don't know yet.
And so I'm not going to contribute to any speculation on that,"
said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who until January was
Massachusetts' senior senator. "It's just hard to believe that a
Patriots' Day holiday, which is normally such time of
festivities, turned into bloody mayhem."
Security officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said
instructions for building pressure-cooker bombs similar to the
ones used in Boston can be found on the internet and are
relatively primitive.
Pressure cookers had also been discovered in numerous foiled
attack plots in both the United States and overseas in recent
years, including the failed bombing attempt in New York's Times
Square on May 1, 2010, the officials said.
(Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington and Scott
Malone in Boston; editing by Daniel Trotta and Gary Crosse)