BOSTON, April 17 Security officials reopened
Boston's federal courthouse building to employees on Wednesday
afternoon after an hour-long evacuation tied to a security
scare.
A security officer walked out of the courthouse and waved a
green flag, signaling that employees could return.
A court official who declined to be identified confirmed by
phone that the courthouse was reopened, but only to employees.
Hundreds of people had poured out onto the sidewalks of the
city's waterfront district, joining an already large crowd of
media which had gathered amid earlier reports that an arrest had
been made in the investigation of Monday's Boston Marathon
bombing.
Federal and local officials later said those reports were
incorrect and no arrests had been made.
The evacuees included courthouse staff, lawyers, attorneys
and two cribs with children in them. The courthouse has an
in-house daycare center.
