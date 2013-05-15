BOSTON A group of top Boston fire officials has criticized their chief's response to the deadly Boston Marathon bombing last month, but the mayor on Wednesday stood by him.

Thirteen of the city's 14 deputy fire chiefs in a letter to Mayor Thomas Menino expressed no confidence in city Fire Chief Steve Abraira, the Boston Globe reported on Wednesday. Abraira, who had previously served in Dallas, in 2011 was named Boston fire chief, the first time an outsider was picked for that job.

"I'm the mayor of Boston and he has a future as long as I am here," Menino, who is in the final year of a two-decade run as mayor, told reporters on Wednesday.

The deputy fire chiefs said that Abraira failed to assume command when he reached the scene of the bombing at the race's finish line on April 15, where twin pressure-cooker bombs had exploded in a crowd of thousands of spectators and athletes. Three people were killed and 264 others injured.

With Wednesday also marking one month since the bombings, a victims' compensation fund that has so far received $30 million in donations used the day to say how it would pay victims. The One Fund will start paying out by the end of June, with claims for death, multiple amputations and permanent brain damage to receive the biggest checks, Administrator Kenneth Feinberg said.

Fire chief Abraira told the Globe that he followed "nationally accepted practice" when he arrived at the scene in allowing his deputies to continue to direct the response.

Fire Department spokesman Steve MacDonald confirmed that Abraira had spoken to the Globe but declined further comment.

Menino said he planned to meet with the city's fire commissioner, Roderick Fraser, to ensure that Abraira's response met national standards and followed fire department protocol.

Menino said it was normal to have tension within the department.

"The fire chief is relatively new on the job, he does come from another fire department, he's an outsider and on a regular basis, when an outsider comes to the fire department you have issues," Menino said. "There is always that little tension."

The criticism of Abraira stands in contrast to praise offered to Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, who became one of the best-known faces of Boston's response.

Menino added that he believed Feinberg, an arbitration attorney who oversaw compensation for victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks and the theater shootings in Aurora, Colorado, had done a good job setting rules for The One Fund to compensate Boston victims.

"They were professionally done," Menino told reporters. "Ken Feinberg had two community meetings on it and answered many questions, he's available to have personal meetings with the survivors if they have any other questions."

The One Fund said on its web site that payment amounts would be determined based on the size of the fund on June 30 and the number and type of claims submitted by a June 15 deadline.

Two ethnic Chechen brothers who lived in Cambridge, Massachusetts, were identified by the FBI as suspects in the bombing. The younger of the two, 19-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, is being held at a prison hospital west of Boston after being charged with crimes carrying the possibility of the death penalty.

His older brother, 26-year-old Tamerlan Tsarnaev, died in a shootout with police days after the bombing. Tamerlan had been on a U.S. government database of potential terrorism suspects. The United States had twice been warned by Russia that he might be an Islamic militant, according to U.S. security officials.

(Reporting by Scott Malone and Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Grant McCool)