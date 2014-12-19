(Recasts with guilty plea, details)
By Scott Malone
BOSTON Dec 19 A high school friend of the
accused Boston Marathon bombers pleaded guilty on Friday to
charges including having possessed a gun that prosecutors
contend the suspects used to shoot dead a university police
officer as they tried to flee the city.
Stephen Silva, 21, changed his plea from not guilty in U.S.
District Court in Boston after reaching a deal with federal
prosecutors that was filed under seal.
His plea comes as the city braces for the January start of
the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the younger of the pair of
brothers who prosecutors say killed three people and injured
more than 260 in the April 15, 2013 attack, as well as fatally
shooting a Massachusetts Institute of Technology officer three
days later.
The older brother, 26-year-old Tamerlan Tsarnaev, died that
night following a gunbattle with police in the suburb of
Watertown. Dzhokhar, now 21, was arrested the following evening
at the end of a manhunt that prompted a lockdown of most of the
Boston area.
Silva, who is not accused of playing any role in the
bombing, pleaded guilty to charges of selling heroin, as well as
having possessed a handgun with its serial number filed off.
That gun was discovered after the Watertown gunbattle, two
months after Silva admitted to possessing it.
In another case related to the suspects, a U.S. judge on
Friday ordered prosecutors and defense attorneys to review how
FBI reports on another friend of the accused bombers were
obtained by a Boston Magazine reporter.
That friend, Khairullozhon Matanov, a cab driver from
Kyrgyzstan, has been charged with lying to investigators by
downplaying his relationship with the brothers after calling
police to offer information on them.
Boston Magazine reported that Matanov told investigators
that he and Tamerlan Tsarnaev discussed the bombing and that
Tamerlan "expressed glee" over the attack.
That information came from non-public Federal Bureau of
Investigation reports on agents' interviews with Matanov, his
lawyers contend.
U.S. District Judge William Young on Friday ordered both
Matanov's lawyers and prosecutors to review who on either side
had copies of the FBI reports.
"This is a very serious matter," Young said of the leaked
reports. "I want to know what happened here so that appropriate
action can be taken."
Matanov is also not charged with playing any role in the
bombing attack.
Tsarnaev faces the death penalty if convicted of the largest
mass-casualty attack on U.S. soil since Sept. 11, 2001.
