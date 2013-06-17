By Richard Valdmanis
| BOSTON, June 17
Nearly 250 people have applied
to receive money from a $51 million charity fund set up for
victims of the Boston Marathon bombing, the fund's deputy
administrator said on Monday.
Twin explosions at the finish line of the world-renowned
race on April 15 killed three people and injured 264 others,
many of whom lost legs in the blasts.
"We now have 247 applications, and I expect a few more to
come in over the next couple of days," said Camille Biros.
Applications had to be post-marked June 15 or earlier to be
considered.
The One Fund was established by Boston Mayor Thomas Menino
and Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick shortly after the
bombings, and it has so far brought in more than $51 million in
donations, according to its website.
The fund is being managed by Kenneth Feinberg, an
arbitration attorney who also oversaw compensation for victims
of the September 11, 2001 attacks and the theater shootings in
Aurora, Colorado.
Biros said The One Fund had yet to sort through the
applications to determine which would be accepted. She said
payments will be made from July 1.
The fund will pay victims according to their injuries, with
claims for death, multiple amputations and permanent brain
damage to receive the biggest checks.
Two ethnic Chechen brothers who lived in Cambridge,
Massachusetts, just outside of Boston, were identified by the
FBI as suspects in the bombing.
The younger of the two, 19-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, is
being held at a prison hospital west of Boston. His older
brother, 26-year-old Tamerlan Tsarnaev, died in a shootout with
police days after the bombing.
Tamerlan had been on a U.S. government database of potential
terrorism suspects.
