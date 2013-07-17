By Scott Malone
| BOSTON, July 17
BOSTON, July 17 Boston officials reacted with
outrage Wednesday to an upcoming cover of "Rolling Stone"
magazine, featuring an image of accused marathon bomber Dzhokhar
Tsarnaev that was described by Mayor Thomas Menino as "a
disgrace."
"It's a total disgrace, that cover of Rolling Stone," Menino
told reporters at the opening of a rail station. "It should have
been about survivors or first responders. Why are we glorifying
a guy who created mayhem in the city of Boston? I am going to be
in touch with the publishers and tell them how I feel about it."
Tsarnaev is the survivor of a pair of brothers accused of
carrying out the worst mass-casualty attack on U.S. soil since
Sept. 11, 2001, killing three people and injuring more than 260
at the Boston Marathon on April 15 with a pair of homemade
pressure-cooker bombs.
The August issue of the magazine depicts Tsarnaev, with
long, shaggy hair and sporting a light beard and mustache, over
the headline: "The bomber: How a popular, promising student was
failed by his family, fell into radical Islam and became a
monster."
Tsarnaev, 19, looks thinner and younger in the photo than he
appeared last week in a Boston federal court to face charges
related to the bombing, which carry the threat of execution.
Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick was more restrained in
his comments.
"I haven't read it, but I understand the substance of the
article is not objectionable, it's apparently pretty good
reporting," Patrick said. "But the cover is out of taste, I
think."
Rolling Stone said the article reveals a few new details
about Tsarnaev, including that he once told a high school friend
that he believed terrorist attacks could be justified and he
"took his religion seriously," according to a friend cited in
the article.
Music legends ranging from Bob Dylan to Jay-Z, as well as
actors and other celebrities, have graced the magazine's
covering over its 45-year history. The decision to put Tsarnaev
on the cover drew a wave of outrage on social media, including
Twitter.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his 26-year-old brother plotted the
marathon attacks months in advance, authorities charge,
traveling to New Hampshire to buy fireworks that they used in
building the bombs.
Three days after the attack, the FBI unveiled video stills
of the two near the finish line, in the hope that members of the
public would be able to identify them.
That prompted the pair to try to flee the city. Prosecutors
say the men first killed a Massachusetts Institute of Technology
police officer in an unsuccessful effort to steal his gun, then
engaged in a gun battle with police that ended when Dzhokhar ran
over his older brother, contributing to his death.
The younger Tsarnaev's escape led to a day-long manhunt that
ended with his arrest late on April 19.
Tsarnaev appeared in court for the first time last week, and
pleaded not guilty to all charges in a 30-count indictment. He
faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)