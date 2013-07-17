By Scott Malone
BOSTON, July 17 Boston officials reacted with
outrage Wednesday to an upcoming cover of "Rolling Stone"
magazine featuring an image of accused marathon bomber Dzhokhar
Tsarnaev that was described by Mayor Thomas Menino as "a
disgrace."
While the magazine defended its decision, drugstore chain
CVS Caremark Corp refused to sell it.
"It's a total disgrace, that cover of Rolling Stone," Menino
told reporters at the opening of a rail station. "It should have
been about survivors or first responders. Why are we glorifying
a guy who created mayhem in the city of Boston? I am going to be
in touch with the publishers and tell them how I feel about it."
Tsarnaev is the survivor of a pair of brothers accused of
carrying out the worst mass-casualty attack on U.S. soil since
Sept. 11, 2001, killing three people and injuring more than 260
at the Boston Marathon on April 15 with a pair of homemade
pressure-cooker bombs.
The August issue of the magazine depicts Tsarnaev, with
long, shaggy hair and sporting a light beard and mustache, over
the headline: "The bomber: How a popular, promising student was
failed by his family, fell into radical Islam and became a
monster."
Tsarnaev, 19, looks thinner and younger in the photo than he
appeared last week in a Boston federal court to face charges
related to the bombing, which carry the threat of execution.
Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick was more restrained in
his comments.
"I haven't read it, but I understand the substance of the
article is not objectionable, it's apparently pretty good
reporting," Patrick said. "But the cover is out of taste, I
think."
The article, which Rolling Stone posted to its website on
Wednesday (),
reveals a few new details about Tsarnaev, including that he
once told a high school friend he believed terrorist attacks
could be justified and he "took his religion seriously,"
according to a friend cited in the article.
In a statement, the magazine's editors defended their
decision to feature Tsarnaev on a cover that has depicted music
legends ranging from Bob Dylan to Jay-Z, as well as actors and
other celebrities, over its 45-year history.
"The cover story we are publishing this week falls within
the traditions of journalism," the magazine's editors said. "The
fact that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is young, and in the same age group
as many of our readers, makes it all the more important for us
to examine the complexities of this issue."
The decision to put Tsarnaev on the cover drew a wave of
outrage on social media, including Twitter. CVS Caremark said on
its Twitter feed it would not carry the issue "out of respect
for the victims and their loved ones."
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his 26-year-old brother plotted the
marathon attacks months in advance, authorities charge,
traveling to New Hampshire to buy fireworks that they used in
building the bombs.
Three days after the attack, the FBI unveiled video stills
of the two near the finish line, in the hope that members of the
public would be able to identify them.
That prompted the pair to try to flee the city. Prosecutors
say the men first killed a Massachusetts Institute of Technology
police officer in an unsuccessful effort to steal his gun, then
engaged in a gun battle with police that ended when Dzhokhar ran
over his older brother, contributing to his death.
The younger Tsarnaev's escape led to a day-long manhunt that
ended with his arrest late on April 19.
Tsarnaev appeared in court for the first time last week, and
pleaded not guilty to all charges in a 30-count indictment. He
faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.