July 18 A U.S. policeman said he released
photographs of accused Boston marathon bomber, Dzhokhar
Tsarnaev, including one with a red dot of a sniper rifle's laser
sight on his forehead, to counter a "fluffed and buffed" image
of him on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.
Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Sean Murphy took the
photographs during the manhunt for Tsarnaev, the younger of two
brothers accused of killing three people and wounding more than
260 at the Boston Marathon on April 15 by detonating two
pressure-cooker bombs. The elder brother was killed in the hunt.
Murphy, a police tactical photographer, said he decided to
release the images in response to the portrait of Tsarnaev on an
upcoming cover of Rolling Stone, saying the picture of him with
shaggy hair and a light beard glamorized "the face of terror".
"What Rolling Stone did was wrong. This guy is evil. This is
the real Boston bomber. Not someone fluffed and buffed for the
cover of Rolling Stone magazine," he said in a statement carried
by Boston Magazine, which published more than a dozen of his
pictures on its website on Thursday.
Boston Magazine said later on Thursday that Murphy had been
"relieved of his duty" hours after releasing the photographs and
the status of the sergeant's duty would be reviewed next week.
Massachusetts State Police declined to comment on whether
Murphy had been suspended. In a statement, spokesman David
Procopio said only that the release of the photographs of
Tsarnaev's capture was unauthorized.
A day earlier, Boston officials reacted angrily to the
portrait of Tsarnaev on the cover of Rolling Stone's August
issue, over the headline: "The bomber: How a popular, promising
student was failed by his family, fell into radical Islam and
became a monster."
Boston Mayor Thomas Menino called the cover "a total
disgrace," and the drugstore chain CVS Caremark Corp
refused to sell the magazine.
Tsarnaev pleaded not guilty in court last week to all
charges in a 30-count indictment. He faces the possibility of
the death penalty if convicted.
