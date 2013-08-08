(Adds background on case)
By Scott Malone
BOSTON Aug 8 A U.S. grand jury on Thursday
indicted two students from Kazakhstan on obstruction of justice
charges, alleging they helped hide evidence related to the April
Boston marathon bombing that killed three and injured 264.
Dias Kadyrbayev and Azamat Tazhayakov, both 19, were college
friends of surviving bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
They are charged with removing a backpack containing
fireworks and a laptop from Tsarnaev's dorm room after the FBI
released pictures of Dzhokhar and his older brother Tamerlan in
an effort to learn the names of the bombers, the U.S. Attorney's
office for Massachusetts said.
The pair were first charged on May 1 with conspiracy and
remain in federal custody. They could face up to 20 years in
prison on obstruction of justice charges, in addition to five
years if convicted on conspiracy charges.
Both also face the possibility of deportation.
Tamerlan Tsarnaev died in a gun battle with police following
the release of the images while Dzhokhar, 20, is in federal
custody awaiting trial on charges that could bring the death
penalty.
An attorney for Tazhayakov, Arkady Bukh, said he had been
trying for the past three months to persuade federal prosecutors
to drop charges against his client.
"There was no motive and no order from Tsarnaev to destroy
evidence," Bukh said in a phone interview. "Unfortunately, we
couldn't convince them. At this time there is little left but to
go to trial."
Kadyrbayev's attorneys could not be reached for immediate
comment.
The initial charges against the two Kazakh students and
another criminal count, making false statements in a terrorism
investigation filed against Robel Phillipos of Cambridge,
Massachusetts, came weeks after the April 15 bombing.
They trace back to the evening of April 18, three days after
the attack, when the FBI released still images from videos taken
at the race's crowded finish line showing the two brothers,
wearing baseball caps and carrying backpacks near the site where
two homemade pressure-cooker bombs exploded.
After seeing the pictures and realizing one was their
friend, the Kazakh students got in touch with Dzhokhar Tsarnaev,
who told them by text message they "can go to my room and take
what's there."
Later that night, Dzhokhar and Tamerlan hastily planned to
flee Boston, first killing a university police officer in an
attempt to steal his gun, then car jacking a man and finally
engaging in a gun battle with police in Watertown, Massachusetts
that ended when Dzhokhar ran over and killed his brother,
escaping police.
Dzhokhar's escape prompted a day-long manhunt that shut down
most of the greater Boston area and ended only when he was
found, hiding in a boat parked in the backyard of a home.
Tsarnaev made his first appearance in court last month,
where he pleaded not guilty to all charges associated with the
attack and its aftermath.
Phillipos' lawyer said in a court filing on Thursday they
are "engaged in negotiations aimed at a possible resolution of
this matter" and a judge granted his request to waive a probable
cause hearing that had been scheduled for Monday.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou, David
Gregorio and Chris Reese)