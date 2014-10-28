BOSTON Oct 28 A U.S. jury found a college
friend of the accused Boston Marathon bomber guilty on Tuesday
of lying to authorities in a terrorism investigation.
Robel Phillipos, 21, was charged with lying about having
visited suspected bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's dorm room three
days after the attack, which killed three people and injured
more than 260.
Phillipos and two friends removed a backpack containing
empty fireworks shells from the suspected bomber's room.
Phillipos, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was on trial for two
criminal counts of lying to investigators, one for saying he did
not remember the visit and one for denying it. He later signed a
written confession admitting to it, following an FBI
interrogation.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Barbara Goldberg)