(Adds maximum penalty, sentencing date)
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON Oct 28 A U.S. jury on Tuesday found a
college friend of the accused Boston Marathon bomber guilty of
lying to authorities in a terrorism investigation.
Robel Phillipos, 21, was charged with lying about having
visited suspected bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's dorm room three
days after the 2013 attack that killed three people and injured
more than 260.
Phillipos and two friends removed a backpack containing
empty fireworks shells from the suspected bomber's room.
Phillipos, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was on trial in
Boston for two criminal counts of lying to investigators, one
for saying he did not remember the visit and one for denying it.
He later signed a written confession admitting to it, following
an FBI interrogation.
He faces up to 16 years in prison when he is sentenced on
Jan. 29. Until then, Phillipos remains under house arrest.
Phillipos' attorneys had contended that their client was too
intoxicated on marijuana the day of the visit to have a clear
memory of his actions on April 18, 2013, and thus could not have
lied.
Over seven days of testimony, a series of FBI agents
testified that Phillipos gave conflicting statements about the
visit to Tsarnaev's room at the University of Massachusetts at
Dartmouth before signing a statement that he did go.
Of the two friends who accompanied him, both Kazakh exchange
students, Azamat Tazhayakov was convicted in July and Dias
Kadyrbayev pleaded guilty in August of removing a backpack from
the room during a massive manhunt for the bomber.
Defense witnesses included Phillipos' college and high
school friends, who testified to his marijuana use and former
Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis, a family friend, who
described Phillipos as having been confused during his FBI
interviews.
Tsarnaev, 21, is awaiting trial on charges that carry the
death penalty. His brother, who prosecutors said helped carry
out the bombing, died after a shootout with police late on the
night of April 18, 2013.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Eric Walsh)