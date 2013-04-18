By Scott Malone
| BOSTON, April 18
BOSTON, April 18 President Barack Obama was due
to visit Boston on Thursday to attend a memorial service for
victims of the Boston Marathon bombing amid a manhunt for a
suspect seen on video taken before two blasts struck near the
finish line on Monday.
Obama will address an interfaith service and by extension
the country following the blasts that killed three people and
wounded 176 in the worst attack on U.S. soil since Sept. 11,
2001.
The president also leaves a capital city that was abuzz on
Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
arrested a Mississippi man in connection with letters sent to
Obama and two other officials that were believed to have
contained the deadly poison ricin.
The FBI said there was no indication of a connection between
the ricin letters and the Boston bomb attacks, but they reminded
Americans of anthrax mail attacks in the wake of the Sept. 11
suicide hijackings 12 years ago.
Investigators believe the Boston bombs were fashioned out of
pressure cookers and packed with shrapnel. Ten victims lost
limbs and emergency room doctors reported plucking nails and
ball bearing from the wounded.
No arrests had been made, and the suspect in the video had
not been identified by name, two U.S. government officials said.
Police had considered making an appeal to the public for
more information at a news conference on Wednesday, a U.S.
government source said, but the FBI canceled that news
conference after a number of delays.
The bombs in Boston killed an 8-year-old boy, Martin
Richard; a 29-year-old woman, Krystle Campbell, and a Boston
University graduate student and Chinese citizen, Lu Lingzi.
The crowded scene along the race course in central Boston on
Monday was recorded by surveillance cameras and media outlets,
providing investigators with significant video of the area
before and after the two blasts.
Based on the shards of metal, fabric, wires and a battery
recovered at the scene, the focus turned to whoever may have
placed homemade bombs in pressure cooker pots and taken them in
heavy black nylon bags to the finish line of the world-famous
race watched by thousands of spectators.
Amid an outpouring of public support for the victims,
Kenneth Feinberg, the attorney who oversaw compensation funds
for victims of the Sept. 11 attacks and the April 2007 Virginia
Tech shootings, was named to administer a fund for those
affected by the Boston bombing.
Feinberg, a leading expert on disaster compensation, will
serve as administrator of the One Fund Boston, Governor Deval
Patrick and Mayor Thomas Menino said in a statement. The fund,
unveiled on Tuesday, was seeded with a $1 million donation from
the financial services firm John Hancock.
The fund was up to $7 million on Wednesday, its sponsors
said, including donations from more than 8,500 people.
(Editing by Daniel Trotta and Lisa Shumaker)