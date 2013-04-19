* Two men with backpacks captured in pictures before blasts
By Aaron Pressman and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, April 18 Investigators released pictures
and video of two suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing on
Thursday, enlisting the public's help in identifying two men
wearing backpacks and baseball caps in the crowd minutes before
bombs exploded near the finish line.
A 30-second video shows the men known only as Suspect 1 and
Suspect 2 walking single file a few paces apart along Boylston
Street in central Boston. One wears a dark baseball cap and
sunglasses. The other has a white baseball cap turned backwards.
The time stamp is 2:37 p.m., roughly 13 minutes before two
bombs backed with nails and ball bearings tore through the
crowd, killing three people and wounding 176 including at least
10 who suffered amputations.
"Suspect 2 set down a backpack at the site of the second
explosion," said Richard DesLauriers, the FBI special agent in
charge in Boston. That image was kept from the public.
The FBI received a "high volume" of phone calls and web
traffic after releasing the pictures, a bureau spokeswoman said.
Statistics would be reported on Friday, she said.
The pictures were released a few hours after President
Barack Obama delivered a stirring address to an interfaith
service at a Boston cathedral, telling the city, "You will run
again."
He promised resilience in a message to Boston and by
extension an entire country unsettled by a momentous week.
Two days after the worst attack on U.S. soil since Sept. 11,
2001, a man was arrested on suspicion of mailing the deadly
poison ricin to Obama and a massive explosion at a fertilizer
factory devastated a small Texas community, killing at least 14
people and rattling windows up to 50 miles (80 km) away.
"As you begin this long journey of recovery, your city is
with you, your commonwealth is with you, your country is with
you," Obama said about a mile (1.6 km) from the Boston bomb
site. "We will all be with you as you learn to stand and walk
and, yes, run again. Of that, I have no doubt. You will run
again."
Afterward, Obama met with bomb victims at Massachusetts
General Hospital. Doctors at all the hospitals where victims
were taken reported similar trauma for many patients: legs
shredded by shrapnel and skin burnt by the blast.
PLEA TO THE PUBLIC
The FBI previously asked the thousands of people who
congregated near the finish line to submit photos and video
taken at the crime scene. That combined with media coverage of
the marathon and surveillance cameras gave investigators an
abundance of images to review.
The team discovered the first suspect "within the last day
or so," DesLauriers told a news conference. That enabled them to
connect him to the second man.
"Somebody out there knows these individuals as friends,
neighbors, co-workers or family members of the suspects,"
DesLauriers said, while cautioning people that the men were
considered armed and extremely dangerous.
A law enforcement official familiar with the investigation
said that at various times over the last few days investigators
thought they might have identified the men in the pictures. But
all the tentative identifications proved uncorroborated, which
is why the FBI decided to make the images public.
Investigators hoped the men would be identifiable within
hours of the release of the pictures and video, a national
security official said, also speaking on condition of anonymity.
Investigators were looking at the men for some period of
time before deciding to make the videos public, and they had
extensive video and still pictures to justify the FBI decision
to label the two men as suspects, the official said.
At least one other person of interest who featured in crime
scene pictures had been ruled out as a suspect. Also ruled out
earlier in the week was a Saudi student who was injured in the
attacks, the official said.
(Additional reporting by Tim McLaughlin, Mark Felsenthal and
Daniel Lovering in Boston and Deborah Charles, Mark Hosenball
and Roberta Rampton in Washington; Writing by Daniel Trotta;
Editing by Jim Loney)