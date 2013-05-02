BOSTON May 2 The body of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev was claimed on behalf of his family on Thursday, an official said.

Tsarnaev's body had been kept at a Boston facility after he was killed in a shootout with police on April 19, four days after the attack on the Boston Marathon that killed three people and wounded 264 people.

Terrel Harris, a spokesman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Massachusetts, said a funeral services company retained by the family had claimed the body. Harris declined to provide details including the cause of death or where the body had been taken.

Tsarnaev's younger brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was captured by authorities on April 19 after the shootout in Watertown, Massachusetts. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, has been charged with crimes in connection with the bombing that could carry the death penalty if he is convicted, and is being held at a prison medical facility in Devens, Massachusetts. (Reporting By Ross Kerber and Jim Finkle; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)