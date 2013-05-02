(Adds details on family, whereabouts of friends)
By Ross Kerber and Jim Finkle
BOSTON May 2 The body of Boston Marathon
bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev was claimed on behalf of his
family on Thursday, an official said.
Tsarnaev's body had been kept at a Boston facility for more
than a week after he was killed in a shootout with police on
April 19, four days after the attack on the Boston Marathon that
killed three people and wounded 264 people.
Terrel Harris, a spokesman for the Office of the Chief
Medical Examiner of Massachusetts, said a funeral services
company retained by the family had claimed the body. Harris
declined to provide details including the cause of death or
where the body had been taken.
Tsarnaev's younger brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was captured
by authorities on April 19 after the shootout in Watertown,
Massachusetts. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, has been charged with
crimes in connection with the bombing that could carry the death
penalty if he is convicted, and is being held at a prison
medical facility in Devens, Massachusetts.
Tamerlan Tsarnaev was 26 years old. On Tuesday, his widow,
Katherine Russell, said through an attorney that she wished his
remains to be released to the Tsarnaev family.
Russell's attorney could not immediately be reached on Thursday.
Investigators have questioned Russell as they seek clues
about how the ethnic Chechen brothers allegedly built the two
bombs used in the attack and whether they had help.
The suspects' parents previously lived in Cambridge,
Massachusetts, but have since returned to Russia. Other
relatives remain in the United States, including an uncle,
Ruslan Tsarni of Montgomery Village, Maryland, who has been seen
in Rhode Island in recent days.
Officials said on Thursday that three men who had been
charged with interfering with the investigation of the bombing
were in custody at a jail in Middleton, Massachusetts, a small
town about 20 miles (30 km) North of Boston.
The three 19-year-olds - Azamat Tazhayakov, Dias Kadyrbayev
and Robel Phillipos - had been transported to the Essex County
Correctional Facility in Middleton on Wednesday after they were
charged in Boston. Authorities have described them as college
friends of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
