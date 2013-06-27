(New throughout, updates with comments from prosecutors,
observers)
By Scott Malone and Stephanie Simon
BOSTON, June 27 Accused Boston Marathon bomber
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was indicted by a federal grand jury on
Thursday on charges of killing four people in the largest
mass-casualty attack on U.S. soil since Sept. 11, 2001.
The 30-count indictment filed in Boston federal court
charges the 19-year-old ethnic Chechen with setting off two
homemade pressure-cooker bombs in a crowd of thousands at the
race's finish line and with committing a carjacking and engaging
in a gunbattle with police before his April 19 arrest.
Tsarnaev could be executed if convicted. His public
defender, Miriam Conrad, declined to comment on the charges,
which include use of a weapon of mass destruction, bombing a
public place and carjacking during four days that traumatized
the Boston area.
"Today's charges reflect the serious and violent nature of
the event ... the defendant's alleged conduct forever changed
lives," said Carmen Ortiz, the U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts.
She said she had met with several of the people who were wounded
in the attack and relatives of those who were killed.
"We will do all that we can to pursue justice, not only on
their behalf but on behalf of all of us," Ortiz said.
The April 15 bombing was followed by the shooting of a
campus police officer in Cambridge, a carjacking and a
late-night gunbattle with police in the nearby suburb of
Watertown. Dzhokhar's 26-year-old brother Tamerlan died in the
gunbattle, which led to a daylong lockdown of most of the Boston
area.
That evening, Dzhokhar was found hiding in a boat in a
resident's backyard and arrested after police fired a hail of
bullets.
The brothers started preparing for the attack more than two
months earlier, when Tamerlan traveled to a New Hampshire
fireworks store to buy 48 mortar shells containing about eight
pounds (3.6 kg) of explosive powder, according to the charges.
Three people died in the bomb attacks: 29-year-old
restaurant manager Krystle Campbell, 23-year-old graduate
student Lingzi Lu and 8-year-old Martin Richard. Days later, the
pair killed a campus policeman in their attempt to escape
arrest, the charges said.
The younger Tsarnaev was not present at the indictment, and
Ortiz declined to comment on his condition or where he was being
held. He was badly injured in the April 19 gun battle and had
been held in a prison hospital west of Boston. He is scheduled
to be arraigned on July 10.
EXECUTION LOOMS?
Ortiz said U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder would make the
final decision on whether to seek the death penalty. Legal
experts said that while the large scale of the attack could
motivate the government to seek the death penalty, his defense
could argue that he did not fully understand his actions.
"There will be claims about his youth, about his role, the
theory that it was his brother that was pulling all the strings
and that this guy was a secondary mover," said Richard
Broughton, an assistant professor at the University of Detroit
Mercy School of Law and a former federal prosecutor.
"We haven't really had a case like this," said Karen
Greenberg, director of the center on national security at
Fordham Law School in New York. "Because of the lethality of
this attack, it really is different from other terrorism
prosecutions we've seen for a long time."
Since the World Trade Center attack in 2001, most such
prosecutions have focused on failed plots, such as shoe bomber
Richard Reid, who tried to blow up a plane over the Atlantic in
December 2001 and is now serving a life sentence. In 2006 a jury
rejected the death penalty for Zacarias Moussaoui, convicted as
one of the conspirators behind the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
In November, 2012, a federal judge in Massachusetts
sentenced Rezwan Ferdaus to 17 years, including a decade of
supervised release, after he pleaded guilty to charges stemming
from a plot to a plot to fly remote-controlled planes into the
U.S. Capitol building and the Pentagon. He was arrested in a
sting operation after undercover agents provided him with inert
explosives that he told them he planned to use.
Tamerlan Tsarnaev had been on a U.S. government database of
potential terrorism suspects and Russia has twice warned the
United States that he might be an Islamic militant, according to
U.S. security officials.
A congressional hearing after the bombing focused on whether
the FBI paid sufficient heed to Moscow, which has been in bitter
conflict with Islamic militants in Chechnya and other parts of
the volatile northern Caucasus region.
The Tsarnaev brothers' ethnic homeland of Chechnya, a mainly
Muslim province that saw centuries of war and repression, no
longer threatens to secede from Russia. But it has become a
breeding ground for a form of militant Islam whose adherents
have spread violence to other parts of Russia, and may have
inspired the radicalization of the Boston bombers.
(Editing by Dina Kyriakidou and David Gregorio)