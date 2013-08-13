(Adds comment from lawyers, detail from the court, background)
By Daniel Lovering
BOSTON Aug 13 Two college friends of accused
Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev pleaded not guilty on
Tuesday to charges of obstruction of justice and conspiracy for
removing evidence from Tsarnaev's dormitory room three days
after the attack.
The two students, who are from Kazakhstan, are accused in
federal court of removing a backpack containing fireworks and a
laptop computer from Tsarnaev's room at the University of
Massachusetts Dartmouth as the FBI was searching for him.
Dias Kadyrbayev and Azamat Tazhayakov, both 19, could face
25 years in prison or deportation if convicted.
An attorney for Kadyrbayev said his client cooperated with
investigators from the moment they approached him, turning over
Tsarnaev's computer and telling the FBI where it could find the
backpack.
"Dias comes from a former Soviet-bloc region where police
routinely are distrusted," attorney Robert Stahl told reporters.
"Yet when authorities first approached him, he fully cooperated
and for nearly 12 hours over two days Dias answered the FBI's
questions without an attorney or a Kazakh consular official
present."
Tsarnaev, 20, is accused of setting off a pair of homemade
pressure-cooker bombs at the race's crowded finish line on April
15, killing three people and injuring 264 in one of the worst
attacks on U.S. soil since Sept. 11, 2001.
He is also charged in the death of a university police
officer from whom he and his older brother, Tamerlan, tried
unsuccessfully to steal a gun, according to authorities.
Kadyrbayev and Tazhayakov were led into the courtroom
handcuffed and dressed in orange prison uniforms and white
sneakers. They smiled and nodded to family members seated in the
courtroom.
REMOVING EVIDENCE
Each is charged with removing evidence including the
backpack with fireworks from Tsarnaev's room in an effort to
protect him three days after the attack, when the FBI released
still images of the Tsarnaev brothers at the site of the
bombing.
That FBI release - a call for the public's help in
identifying the suspects - panicked the brothers. Their attempt
to flee ended in a late-night gunfight with police in the suburb
of Watertown on April 18 in which Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed.
After a day-long manhunt, police found Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
hiding in a boat parked in the backyard of a home.
The bag was dropped in a dumpster outside the New Bedford,
Massachusetts, apartment where the pair lived. Investigators
later recovered it from a landfill.
Tazhayakov's attorney, Arkady Bukh, said his client had not
given Kadyrbayev consent to throw the bag away.
Neither is charged with involvement in the bombing.
Stahl said he hoped Kadyrbayev would be acquitted and
allowed to return to his family in Kazakhstan.
The two have been in federal custody since May 1, when
lesser charges of conspiracy were filed against them. They were
indicted on the obstruction-of-justice charges on Aug. 8.
A third friend, Robel Phillipos of Cambridge, Massachusetts,
is engaged in talks with prosecutors aimed as settling a charge
of making false statements in a terrorism investigation.
Tazhayakov's father, Amir Ismagulov, told reporters through
a translator his son was "shocked" at the bombing but had become
a scapegoat.
Ismagulov, who said he owned oil fields in Kazakhstan, said
his son had intended to study petroleum engineering in Texas
after he finished his studies in Massachusetts.
(Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Gary Hill and Mohammad
Zargham)