By Scott Malone
BOSTON, Sept 13 Three college friends of accused
Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev pleaded not guilty on
Friday to charges that they helped cover his tracks when the FBI
was trying to find the people responsible for the April 15
attack.
All three are charged with going to Tsarnaev's dorm room
three days after the bombing and removing a laptop and a
backpack containing empty fireworks shells after receiving a
text message from him telling them to "go to my room and take
what's there," according to court papers.
Dias Kadyrbayev and Azamat Tazhayakov, both 19-year-old
exchange students from Kazakhstan, pleaded not guilty to the
charge of obstruction of justice and could face 25 years in
prison or deportation.
Kadyrbayev's lawyer, Robert Stahl, said after the hearing
that his client did not understand what Tsarnaev had done.
"There was no criminal intent to obstruct justice, to assist
Dzhokhar in any way," Stahl told reporters.
Robel Phillipos, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, pleaded not
guilty to charges of lying to investigators and could face up to
16 years in prison. Lawyers and supporters of Phillipos ushered
him out of the courthouse and into a sports utility vehicle.
His lawyers said in a statement that Phillipos "had nothing
to do whatsoever with the Boston Marathon bombing or destroying
any evidence afterwards ... in the end, it will be clear that
this prosecution should never have been brought in the first
place."
None of the men is charged with involvement in the bombing.
Prosecutors said that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, now 20, and his
older brother, Tamerlan, killed three people and injured 264
others with a pair of homemade pressure-cooker bombs at the
crowded finish line of the marathon on April 15.
GOVERNMENT READY FOR TRIAL
Federal prosecutors said they planned to present about 20
witnesses in a trial they estimated would take two weeks.
Kadyrbayev and Tazhayakov, who are being held in federal
custody, were brought separately into the courtroom in shackles,
wearing orange prison jumpsuits. Phillipos, who is under house
arrest, was dressed in a suit and tie for his court appearance.
Tazhayakov's lawyer, Nicholas Woolridge, said after the
hearing that his client was being unfairly targeted because of
the severity of the attack.
"You mention the word 'terrorism,' everybody gets scared,
everybody is ready to burn somebody at the stake," Woolridge
said. "That's basically what's happening here."
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was found hiding in a boat days after
the blasts, left a handwritten message describing the attack as
retribution for U.S. wars in Muslim countries, according to
court documents.
The Tsarnaev brothers' ethnic homeland of Chechnya, a mainly
Muslim province that saw centuries of war and repression, has
become a breeding ground for a form of militant Islam and may
have inspired the radicalization of the Tsarnaev brothers.
Kadyrbayev's lawyer, Stahl, said his client had not known
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to hold radical views and "had no way to know
that he would be involved in something like this."
On April 18 the FBI released pictures of the duo, then known
only as suspects 1 and 2, standing near the finish line and
asked the public for help in identifying them.
That night, after communicating with the younger Tsarnaev
via text message, the three college friends entered Tsarnaev's
room and removed evidence, prosecutors said. Kadyrbayev and
Tazhayakov later threw out the backpack, while Phillipos lied
about his involvement, prosecutors said.
Later that night, the Tsarnaev brothers went on to shoot and
kill a university police officer, prosecutors charge, before
engaging in a gun battle with police in Watertown,
Massachusetts, that ended when Dzhokhar fled, running over his
26-year-old brother in the process.
Tamerlan Tsarnaev died of his injuries, while Dzhokhar
evaded arrest for most of a day, leading to a lockdown of much
of the greater Boston area. Dzhokhar, badly wounded, was found
hiding in a boat in a backyard the evening of April 19.
He has been charged with crimes that carry the possibility
of the death penalty.