BOSTON Feb 12 Attorneys for the accused Boston
Marathon bomber on Wednesday will ask a federal judge to give
them until at least September 2015 to prepare for his trial on
charges related to the largest mass-casualty attack on U.S. soil
since 9/11.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, a 20-year-old native of Russia's restive
Chechnya region who moved to the United States a decade ago,
faces the possibility of execution if he is convicted of killing
three people and injuring 264 with a pair of homemade
pressure-cooker bombs in the April 15, 2013 attack as well as
shooting dead a university police officer three days later.
Defense attorneys have said they need time to review massive
amounts of evidence collected by the government's investigation
into the bombing. They also may seek to challenge before U.S.
District Judge George O'Toole the death penalty threat.
Last month, prosecutors said they would seek to have
Tsarnaev put to death if he is convicted of charges including
use of a weapon of mass destruction.
Tsarnaev, who is being held in a prison west of Boston, has
pleaded not guilty to all charges. His attorneys have not yet
said if they will seek to have his trial moved from U.S.
District Court in Boston, just 2 miles (3.2 km) from the spot
where the bombs ripped through a crowd of spectators at the
race's crowded finish line.
The trial, which will draw intense international attention,
will pit prosecutors from the office of U.S. Attorney Carmen
Ortiz, who last year convicted gangster James "Whitey" Bulger,
against a defense team including top Boston public defender
Miriam Conrad and Judy Clarke, a death penalty defense
specialist from California.
Tsarnaev and his 26-year-old brother, Tamerlan, are accused
of planting the bombs, which killed three people including an
8-year-old boy, Martin Richard. Three days after the bombing,
FBI investigators released surveillance photos showing the pair,
wearing baseball caps and carrying backpacks, near the site of
the blast.
That prompted the pair to attempt a hasty escape from
Boston. Authorities say they shot a Massachusetts Institute of
Technology campus police officer in an unsuccessful attempt to
steal his weapon, an incident that sparked a car chase and gun
battle with police that ended with Tamerlan dead.
Dzhokhar escaped that encounter, prompting a day-long
lockdown of most of the Boston area until police found him,
hiding in a dry-docked boat in a suburban backyard, on the
evening of April 19.
Three college friends of the defendant are due to go on
trial in June, charged with obstructing the investigation by
removing a laptop and backpack containing fireworks casings from
his dorm room at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth,
about 60 miles south of Boston.
In addition to Richard, 8, the marathon bombs killed Krystle
Campbell, 29, and Chinese national Lu Lingzi, 23. Tsarnaev is
also accused in the shooting death of Sean Collier, 27, the
university police officer.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by David Gregorio)