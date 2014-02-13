BOSTON, Feb 13 Massachusetts Governor Deval
Patrick, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, and some of the 264 people
injured in the April 15 Boston Marathon bombing will attend a
memorial service on the one-year anniversary of the attack,
officials said on Thursday.
Officials offered few details of the event, which will be
held at Boston's Hynes Convention Center and will also feature
remarks from first responders and a tribute to the three people
killed by the twin homemade pressure-cooker bombs.
"We were put to the ultimate test by the events at last
year's Boston Marathon," Patrick said. "We rose to the occasion:
turning to each other, rather than against and showing the world
what a strong community looks like."
The blasts, which ripped through spectators, volunteers and
athletes at the crowded finish line of Boston's best-attended
sporting event, prompted a week-long security flurry across the
city, culminating in a day-long lockdown of the greater
metropolitan area as police conducted a manhunt for suspect
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
Tsarnaev, a 20-year-old immigrant from Russia's restive
Chechnya region, was arrested late on April 19, after he and his
26-year-old brother, Tamerlan, shot and killed a university
police officer in a hasty attempt to escape the city,
authorities said.
On Wednesday, a U.S. judge ruled that the surviving
Tsarnaev's trial on charges related to the attack will begin in
November. The suspect, who lived just outside Boston for the
decade prior to the bombing, faces the possibility of execution
if he is convicted.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)