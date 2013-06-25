Hong Kong shares fall, weighed by financials, Tencent
SHANGHAI, March 30 Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, weighed by financials and index heavyweight Tencent, with weakness in mainland stocks also hurting sentiment.
BOSTON, June 25 Boston city workers and volunteers on Tuesday disassembled a makeshift memorial to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing in a move the mayor said he hoped would help the city "look to the future."
Crews arrived in Copley Square, near the marathon's finish line, shortly after dawn to remove teddy bears, crosses, flowers and photographs placed there since twin bombs killed three people and injured 264 others on race day, April 15.
The site had for weeks drawn family and friends of victims, some of whom left running shoes and hand-written posters with phrases such as "love is always louder" and "Boston, in our hearts forever" on police barricades left at the scene.
City officials announced last week that the memorial would be removed and its contents placed in the city archives.
Boston Mayor Thomas Menino sent a letter to survivors and victims' families saying: "It is my hope that the respectful closing of the temporary memorial will help us all look to the future."
A victims' compensation fund that has amassed $58 million in donations will pay out in July.
Two ethnic Chechen brothers who lived in Cambridge, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston, were identified by the FBI as suspects in the bombing.
The younger of the two, 19-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, is in prison awaiting trial. His older brother, 26-year-old Tamerlan Tsarnaev, died in a shootout with police days after the bombing.
Tamerlan had been on a U.S. government database of potential terrorism suspects. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Scott Malone and Andre Grenon)
* Chip unit put up for sale after Westinghouse charges mounted
HANOI, March 30 Vietnam on Thursday denounced Taiwan's military drills on and around a disputed South China Sea island, labelling them a serious violation of its sovereignty and a threat to maritime security.