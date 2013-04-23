BOSTON, April 23 A total of 264 people injured
in last week's bomb attack at the Boston Marathon were treated
at 26 hospitals in the days following the attack, the Boston
Public Health Commission said on Tuesday. Three people died in
the attack.
Authorities have revised the number of injured several times
over the past week as additional cases proved to be linked to
the explosions on April 15. The latest count is higher than
earlier estimates and reflects patients who may not have sought
medical help at the scene but later checked in to hospitals in
the area, said Nick Martin, a spokesman for the commission.
"There are people that, I think, felt like they had minor
injuries right after and they realized their symptoms weren't
going away," Martin said.
About 48 people remained hospitalized as of Monday,
according to hospital officials.
