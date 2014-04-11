By Scott Malone
| BOSTON, April 11
BOSTON, April 11 Attorneys for one of the
friends of the accused Boston Marathon bomber charged with
helping to cover his tracks asked a judge on Friday to dismiss
the criminal charges against their client, calling them
unconstitutionally vague.
Kazakh exchange student Dias Kadyrbayev also asked U.S.
District Judge Douglas Woodlock through attorneys to strike
references to "terrorism" and any "inflammatory" description of
the damage caused by the bombing attack. In court papers,
attorneys note that Kadyrbayev was not involved in the attack
itself but simply charged with removing items from the accused
bomber's dormitory room three days later.
"Terrorism is not an element of the charges, and this
incredibly loaded term, particularly in the minds of anyone in
the Boston area where this horrific event occurred only one
short year ago, and which implies a looming and terrifying force
that threatens the existence of each and every juror, is
unfairly prejudicial," Kadyrbayev's attorneys wrote in papers
filed in Boston federal court in Friday.
The April 15, 2013, bombings killed three people and injured
264.
Kadyrbayev is one of three friends of accused marathon
bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to face criminal charges for going to
Tsarnaev's dorm room three days after the attack, while police
were hunting the suspected bomber, and removing a backpack
containing empty fireworks shells and a laptop.
The other two friends are Azamat Tazhayakov, also of
Kazakhstan, and Robel Phillipos of Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Kadyrbayev and Tazhayakov face charges of obstruction of
justice and lying to investigators, which carry the penalty of
up to 25 years in prison, while Phillipos faces a less serious
charge of lying to investigators, which carries a possible
16-year sentence.
The Kazakhs have been held in federal custody on immigration
violations since their arrest days after the attack. Phillipos
is out on bail.
Kadyrbayev's attorneys argued that prosecutors have not
shown that their client understood he was violating any laws.
"The indictment fails to allege that Kadyrbayev had
knowledge that his conduct would likely obstruct justice, or any
consciousness of his wrongdoing," defense attorneys argued.
Judge Woodlock has set a June trial date for the three
friends and last month urged both sides to streamline their
preparations, saying they were overcomplicating matters by
reviewing reams of evidence linked to the Tsarnaev case.
Tazhayakov and Phillipos did not join Kadyrbayev in making
the request.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)