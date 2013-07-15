BOSTON, July 15 Attorneys representing accused
Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on Monday asked the
U.S. District Court in Boston to add death-penalty specialist
David Bruck to their team, part of an effort to spare the life
of their 19-year-old client.
Tsarnaev, who is accused of killing four people and wounding
more than 260 in the April 15 bombings and a later gun battle
with police, faces the possibility of execution if convicted.
The ethnic Chechen and naturalized U.S. citizen last week
pleaded not guilty to all 30 counts in his first public
appearance since his April 19 arrest.
His lawyers, who include top Boston public defender Miriam
Conrad and death-penalty expert Judith Clarke, argued in a
motion filed on Monday that the sheer scale of the case -- in
which authorities reviewed thousands of images taken at the
crowded race finish and interviewed witnesses in the United
States and abroad -- make the help necessary.
"Counsel expect that the amount of discovery that this
investigation will produce will be truly massive," attorneys for
the suspect wrote. "Even were this not a potentially capital
case, the magnitude of the task confronting Mr. Tsarnaev's
attorneys would be daunting."
Bruck, who serves as a law professor and director of the
Virginia Capital Case Clearinghouse at the Washington and Lee
University School of law, has specialized in death penalty
defenses for more the three decades.
He has defendse clients have included the men accused of
hijacking a New York-bound PanAm flight from Karachi, Pakistan,
in 1986 and the perpetrators of the 1998 bombing of the U.S.
embassy in Nairobi, Kenya.
Bruck did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Tsarnaev and his 26-year-old brother, Tamerlan, are accused
of placing a pair of homemade, pressure-cooker bombs at the
race's finish line, where they ripped through a crowd of
thousands of onlookers and athletes in the largest mass-casualty
attack on U.S. soil since 9/11.
Three people died in the bombing: 29-year-old restaurant
manager Krystle Campbell, graduate student Lingzi Lu, 23; and
8-year-old Martin Richard. MIT police officer Sean Collier was
killed three days later, according to the indictment.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)