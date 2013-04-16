(Corrects to spokeswoman in 5th graph)
April 16 Two passengers and their bags were
removed from a United Airlines flight before departure from
Boston's Logan airport on Tuesday, a source with direct
knowledge of the action said, one day after two bombs exploded
at the finish line of the Boston Marathon.
It was not known if the removal of the passengers was
connected with the investigation of the bombings, which left
three people dead and dozens injured. The identities of the two
passengers were not disclosed.
"I can tell you that two passengers and their bags were
removed from the flight," said the source, who asked not to be
identified.
United Airlines flight 636 from Logan International Airport
was scheduled to depart at 6:04 a.m. EDT for Chicago's O'Hare
International Airport, but was delayed about three hours,
according to the United website.
According to United spokeswoman Christen David, the crew
requested that passengers and their bags be screened again
before departure.
The aircraft was swept and cleared for takeoff without the
two passengers, the source said.
A second flight, US Airways 1716, which arrived from
Philadelphia, was taxied to a far corner of the airport while a
bag on board was examined, airport officials said. Passengers
were transferred to the airport by bus while this inspection was
carried out and the aircraft brought to the gate after the bag
proved to be harmless.
In New York, bomb squad investigators were called in and the
central terminal of La Guardia International Airport was
evacuated on Tuesday after authorities discovered a suspicious
package at around 10:30 a.m. EDT in the terminal, authorities
said.
Ron Marsico, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York
& New Jersey, which oversees external security at area airports,
said what appeared at first to be a suspicious package was "part
of a light fixture."
Authorities around the country have been on alert since
Monday, when two bombs exploded near the finish line of the
Boston Marathon.
(Reporting By Chris Francescani and Mary Wisniewski; Editing by
Greg McCune and Maureen Bavdek)