April 16 Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures
taken by investigators and released on Tuesday show the remains
of an explosive device including twisted pieces of a metal
container, wires, a battery and what appears to be a small
circuit board.
A U.S. government official, who declined to be identified,
made the pictures available to Reuters.
It was not immediately clear what fresh light the
photographs shed on the attack. The official said they were
taken by Boston's Joint Terrorism Task Force at the scene where
two bombs killed three people and wounded 176 on Monday at the
finish line of the Boston Marathon.
One picture shows a few inches of charred wire attached to a
small box, and another depicts a half-inch (1.3 cm) nail and a
zipper head stained with blood. Another shows a Tenergy brand
battery attached to black and red wires through a broken plastic
cap.
Several photos show a twisted metal lid with bolts. The FBI
said on Tuesday that a pressure cooker may have been used to
build the bombs.
Earlier Tuesday, FBI Special Agent in Charge Richard
DesLauriers told a news conference that evidence recovered from
the crime scene on Tuesday morning would be used to reconstruct
the device or devices at the Federal Bureau of Investigation
laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.
Among the items recovered were pieces of black nylon that
DesLauriers said could be from a backpack used to carry bombs
that may have been made with a pressure cooker. One of the
pictures showed folded pieces of black fabric among the bomb
debris.
The metal container bore a label that was partially readable
and a small piece of black fabric was attached, the photos
showed.
(Reporting by John Shiffman in Washington; Writing by Daniel
Trotta; Editing by Mary Milliken and Eric Beech)