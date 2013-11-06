BOSTON Nov 6 A Massachusetts policeman who
released photos of the arrest of accused Boston Marathon bomber
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in response to a cover on Rolling Stone
magazine that he said glamorized the suspect has retired after
being disciplined for his actions.
Sergeant Sean Murphy, a police photographer, retired on
Friday, David Procopio, a state police spokesman, wrote in an
e-mail message on Wednesday.
Charges against Murphy of unauthorized dissemination of
information were upheld on Oct. 28 and disciplinary action was
taken, but Procopio said Murphy's retirement was unrelated to
the discipline.
"It was separate, and was a decision made by Sergeant Murphy
of his own volition," he wrote. Procopio declined to provide
details on the discipline.
Murphy could not be reached for immediate comment.
In July, Murphy released photos that he took during the
manhunt for Tsarnaev to Boston Magazine.
The photos showed the surrender of Tsarnaev, who was found
hiding in a boat in a backyard outside Boston after a day-long
manhunt, and included one showing a bruised Tsarnaev emerging
from the boat with the red dot from a sniper rifle's laser sight
on his forehead.
Murphy said he released the photos in response to a Rolling
Stone magazine cover that showed a younger Tsarnaev with the
headline, "The bomber: How a popular, promising student was
failed by his family, fell into radical Islam and became a
monster."
State police placed Murphy on administrative leave,
stripping him of his badge and gun, and transferred him to a
different unit following a disciplinary hearing. At the time,
police said he was unlikely to lose his job.
Massachusetts officials including Boston Mayor Thomas Menino
expressed outrage at the Rolling Stone cover, which they said
appeared to glorify the bomber, largely because the magazine is
known for featuring music legends on its front page.
Tsarnaev, 20, is accused of killing three people and
injuring more than 260 with a pair of homemade pressure-cooker
bombs placed near the finish line of the marathon on April 15.
After three days in hiding, Tsarnaev and his older brother,
Tamerlan, attempted to flee the city after the FBI released
photos of them near the scene of the bombing.
Prosecutors said the brothers killed a university police
officer whose gun they attempted to steal before engaging in a
gun battle with police in the suburb of Watertown. The standoff
ended when the younger Tsarnaev drove over his brother in a car,
contributing to his death, and briefly escaped police.
Tsarnaev faces the possibility of execution if convicted on
charges related to one of the worst attacks on U.S. soil since
9/11.
